Popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus, recently turned a year older on Wednesday, September 8

The screen goddess and businesswoman took to her Instagram page to share photos from her birthday shoot

In a similar story, Nollywood star, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi took to social media to celebrate her birthday with interesting photos

Eniola Badmus recently had reasons to celebrate as she clocked a year older on September 8.

The Nollywood actress and entrepreneur blessed her fans with sleek new photos from her birthday shoot, which are indeed breathtaking.

Photos show the actress in two different looks for her birthday. Credit: @eniola_badmus



She sported 4 stylish looks, and in this article, Legit.ng takes a look at them.

Check out the list below:

Look 1

For her first look, she opted for a mature version of the boss baby look, sporting a long doublebreasted long blazer dress.

She wore a white shirt and a black pair of shorts underneath and styled her hair in double buns.

Her makeup was on point as well.

Look 2

She ditched the long blazer dress for this look and showed off her curves in the corporate yet swaggy ensemble.

Here, her leather high-platform shoes got the opportunity to shine as well.

Look 3

Still anticipating her birthday, the ebony beauty switched things up by sporting a regal look in this photo.

Here, she donned a form-fitting bejewelled dress with an illusion plunging sweetheart neckline.

Here, she wore her hair in a low bun reminiscent of a bridal look.

Look 4

Her fourth look saw her dripping in chocolate!

The brown-skinned star opted for a monochromatic look which featured a brown ruched top paired with a deconstructed leather skirt.

Here, she sported a curly high ponytail hairstyle.

Look 5

For her D-day, the Nollywood actress melted hearts in a gorgeous dress.

She posed for some photos in a stunning bejewelled sheer dress with an opening at the front and a floor-length veil.

For her face, she opted for a natural glam makeup look.

The actress made sure to come through with the glam for her special day!

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham goes 'gangster' for her birthday photoshoot

September 5 holds a special place in the heart of Toyin Abraham, and the year 2022 is no different. The Nollywood actress and filmmaker turned the big 40 and is celebrating with some interesting new photos.

Toyin, set to release yet another film, shared snaps from the film's promo shoot, which sees her in character as 'Asabi Onidada'.

The pictures show Toyin dressed in a white t-shirt, a denim jacket, and a pair of wide-legged denim pants.

