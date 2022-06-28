A video of a lady showing the aftermath of getting artificial nails installed has caused a buzz on social media

In the video, she first shows the nails she got installed which appear to be acrylic, and then the condition of her real nails is seen in the last part of the video

Many internet users, most of whom are ladies who often get their nails done, have shared their thoughts on the situation

Looking good is good business but it doesn't always come cheap. And sometimes, the price can be very high and damning too.

The video has gone viral online. Credit: Getty Images, @saintavenue_ent1 (Instagram)

Source: Getty Images

A video shared on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent1 has left social media users reacting with mixed feelings - some of who are cringing with pain - at the sight of the condition of a lady's nails after a trip to the salon.

The first part of the video sees the lady showing off her newly done nails which appear to involve artificial nails and acrylic.

However, The experience goes south when she is seen in the remaining part of the video with injured nails covered in gentian violet (GV), an antiseptic dye used to treat fungal infections of the skin.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check out the video below:

Internet users share thoughts on damaged nails

axnails_:

"Where did she fix the nails?"

bennythetaylor:

"God take you for blessing me with good nails that’s why I don’t fix nails am okay with my gift "

bee_bah26:

"Do short or medium length una no go hear."

___ennieola:

"This is me the First time I did it! I used it to work nd do chores! Always hitting it against something! all my fingers nd nails were paining me later one remove with my full nail! I nearly wan die! The shi.t con too hard! I couldn’t get them off! Wo I use gelu nd plaster tire! this long long powder nails nah for jobless or those that have reach the stage where dey t dey ont have to lift it or stress it! To press phone sef Wahala ‍"

ksie_muller:

"Kpele ooo. Who send you ?"

vibespluse:

"Omo this person use one carton of super glue ? "

aicookie___:

"This is why I hate fixing acrylics nails."

Crazy fashion trend: Shanghai artist creates colourful nails with designer micro bags

Creativity in fashion remains limitless and this explains why some people often channel their self-expressions in unique fashion pieces.

When it comes to nail art, there are numerous variations as different lengths and designs work for different women.

For talented face painter, Valentina Li, going extra makes this all the more fun. Vogue Italia recently reposted one of her works which seems to have gone viral on the internet.

Source: Legit.ng