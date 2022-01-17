When it comes to fashion and style, the list of how creative people can get seems endless and a trending video is yet another proof.

In what appears to be a growing social media trend, people have been using household items to contest in what has been dubbed 'Miss House'.

Internet users voted for their winner. Photo credit: @thedeltabeauty

Source: Instagram

In a video that has since gone viral, a lady identified as @thedeltabeauty, is seen participating in the mock contest which has her wearing different items ranging from kitchen utensils to curtains as she represents different parts of a typical home.

For the kitchen, she rocks an ensemble made of plates, spoons, a kettle and a tray.

For the bedroom, she dons a 'pillow dress', for the store, she wears a basket hat and broom.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

And for the sitting room, she donned a curtain.

Watch video below:

The votes are in

la_doosh:

"Miss kitchen."

dandptravels:

"Miss bedroom and sitting room."

do2dtun:

"Miss Sitting room "

nyeka_d:

"Miss bedroom is very classy I love it."

adaoraukoh:

"Miss sitting room "

officiallrosie:

"Miss kitchen."

kaylahoniwo:

"Miss sitting room ! You better werk "

olisa_damilola:

"I was patiently waiting for miss bathroom and miss garage "

Man rocks 'mat agbada'

Currently making the waves on social media is a video of a man rocking an eye-catching and interesting garb that has left tongues wagging.

When it comes to fashion and style, the list of things to get creative with seems endless and this recent video is clear proof of that.

In the video, a man is seen strolling majestically amongst people, sporting an agbada with a red cap.

However, his agbada isn't just a regular one but one made from a fabric strongly resembling the one used in making plastic straw sleeping mats.

Video of lady getting her wig fixed causes mixed reactions

A video is currently trending on social media which captures the before and after moments of a young lady getting her lace frontal wig installed.

While the main essence of a lace frontal is to give the wearer a more natural hair look. However, not everyone is versed in the art of installing these frontals.

The trending video shows a lady first getting her wig restored from its tired state, before getting it installed on her.

Source: Legit.ng