Zlatan Ibile and his partner Davita stepped out in striking traditional Benin attire on their wedding day, October 24, 2026

The couple, who share two sons, had already held a private civil ceremony before their public celebration

Fans and celebrities flooded the comments with admiration for the couple's cultural elegance and undeniable chemistry

Nigerian Afrobeats star Zlatan Ibile and his partner Davita have set the internet ablaze after sharing stunning pre-wedding portraits in elaborate traditional Benin outfits on Instagram on the morning of October 24, 2026, ahead of their wedding celebration later that day.

The photos, posted by Zlatan himself, show the couple adorned in richly layered cultural attire with coral beads taking centre stage.

Zlatan Ibile and Davita stun fans with elaborate coral-beaded wedding attire as Nigerians celebrate their union. Photo: zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Davita wore a deep red, intricately beaded off-shoulder gown, complemented by a multi-strand coral necklace, matching earrings, and an elaborate headpiece with a veil.

Zlatan, born Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael and widely known for the hit "Zanku," opted for a white traditional ensemble trimmed with red bead fringe, layered coral necklaces, a white cap, and a carved staff in select shots.

The studio portraits captured both individual and joint frames against opulent backdrops.

The wedding marks a significant public milestone for a couple who have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

They share two sons, Shiloh and Benaiah, and had quietly formalised their union with a private civil ceremony before this occasion.

Their public announcement of the October 24 date came through a heartfelt Instagram video inviting followers to save the date.

Check out photos of Zlatan Ibile and Davita in wedding outfits in the Instagram post below:

Fans and celebrities react to Zlatan and Davita's photos

Nigerians online wasted no time sharing their excitement. Here is what some had to say:

@iyaboojofespris wrote:

"Congratulations 🎊 ❤️"

@bigwiziii commented:

"Zlatan too sabi Better thing"

@dayviid_og said:

"God bless you home Zanku ❤️"

@marveboymusic wrote:

"Congrats my idolo,Godbless your union and i love you forever ❤️"

@veekkydaniels gushed:

"They look sooooooo regal😍😍😍😍"

@dammiedammie35 added:

"Zlatan and his wife looking dashing on their big day today 🥹🥵✨"

The warmth from fans reflects just how much anticipation has built around this union, with the Benin-inspired looks drawing particular praise for their cultural richness and visual impact.

Zlatan Ibile and Davita draw praise for their regal wedding looks featuring intricate beadwork and traditional Benin attire. Photo: zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chief Priest shares where he took Zlatan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that socialite Cubana Chief Priest shared a video of rapper Zlatan Ibile visiting a location in Banana Island, Lagos, ahead of his wedding to longtime partner Davita on October 24, 2026.

He revealed that the outing was arranged to invite Ifeanyi Odii, the 2027 APC governorship candidate for Ebonyi State, to the couple’s wedding.

Cubana Chief Priest described the gesture as a sign of love and brotherhood, adding that he was ready to support the couple as they prepared to celebrate their union.

Source: Legit.ng