Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu issued an urgent public alert about Onyema Evelyn, CEO of 44 Clothing, missing in Lagos

Evelyn was last seen with her boyfriend, Derrick, at Bonny Camp in Lagos State, and has not been heard from since

Gwamnishu later shared that Evelyn's phones were tracked and recovered, but she herself remains unaccounted for

Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu has sounded a public alarm over the disappearance of Onyema Evelyn, the chief executive of 44 Clothing, who has been missing for two days after her last known sighting at Bonny Camp in Lagos State.

Gwamnishu posted a video on X and Instagram on October 21, 2026, addressing the Lagos State Police Command directly.

Missing clothing entrepreneur Onyema Evelyn remains unaccounted for as Harrison Gwamnishu seeks public assistance. Photo: harrison_gwamnishu/evelyncute22

Source: Instagram

In the footage, Gwamnishu stated that Evelyn had not been heard from since she was last seen at the location with her boyfriend, identified only as Derrick.

He also shared a WhatsApp number for anyone with useful information, urging both the public and law enforcement to help bring her home safely.

His caption on the post read:

"Evelyn 44 Clothing is missing. Her last location was at Bonny Camp Lagos State. Nigeria Police Force."

Harrison Gwamnishu says phones recovered, but Evelyn still missing

In a follow-up post on Instagram, Harrison Gwamnishu provided a troubling development: while Evelyn's mobile phones had been tracked and physically recovered, she herself was still nowhere to be found.

He specifically addressed those who had suggested tracking her phone lines as a means of locating her, clarifying that the devices had already been retrieved.

The activist wrote in the post:

"@evelyncute22 CEO 44 Clothing was last seen in distressed around Bonny Camp, Lagos, with her boyfriend, Derrick. Her phones have now been found. To those asking us to track her phone lines, please note that the phones have already been recovered. If you live or work around Bonny Camp, please help us check the following areas: PLEASE SHARE WIDELY. EVERY SECOND COUNTS!"

This intervention is consistent with Gwamnishu's well-documented history of amplifying missing persons cases in Nigeria and pushing for prompt official response.

Concern grows online for Evelyn's safety

Evelyn is known primarily as a fashion business owner who had relocated her clothing operations from Asaba, Delta State to Lagos earlier in 2026.

Social media users have expressed growing concern for her safety, with many praying for her safe return.

Some recalled that she had previously spoken about challenges settling into life in Lagos, while others called on the police to investigate her last known movements with her boyfriend thoroughly.

As of the time of this report, no official update on Evelyn's whereabouts had been issued by the authorities.

Watch Harrison Gwamnishu speak about the missing lady in the Instagram video below:

Harrison Gwamnishu says missing 44 Clothing CEO Onyema Evelyn was last seen with her boyfriend at Bonny Camp in Lagos. Photo: harrison_gwamnishu/evelyncute22

Source: Instagram

Harrison Gwamnishu reacts to killing in Benue

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Harrison Gwamnishu reacted to the death of 16-year-old Sesugh Atser in Makurdi, Benue State.

The teenager died during an encounter with operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in May 2026.

Harrison condemned the incident and stated that a fraud charge should never amount to a death sentence.

Source: Legit.ng