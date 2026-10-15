Gospel singer Bidemi Olaoba mourned his colleague Toluwasings after his family confirmed his death on Wednesday, October 14

Toluwasings made his last appearance at Bidemi Olaoba’s concert in Ibadan on Tuesday night, October 13, just hours before his death

Bidemi shared an emotional message on Instagram, declaring his faith in God despite the pain and unanswered questions surrounding the loss

Gospel singer Bidemi Olaoba has paid an emotional tribute to his colleague Toluwasings following his death, hours after they were together at a concert in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The family of Toluwasings confirmed his death in a statement posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, October 14, saying he died in the early hours of the day.

Bidemi Olaoba mourns his colleague Toluwasings after his family confirmed his death on Wednesday, October 14. Photos: @bidemiolaoba/@toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Instagram

The news came as a painful development for those who had seen the gospel singer at Bidemi Olaoba’s concert the previous night.

Bidemi Olaoba speaks on Toluwanisings' death

Reacting to the loss, Bidemi took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message expressing his grief while reaffirming his faith in God.

He wrote:

“Lord, we judge You faithful, even in moments like this when words fail us and our hearts are heavy. Even when we do not understand, we choose to trust You. Even through the tears, we hold on to Your unfailing love. Lord, we still judge You faithful”

Toluwasings’ final appearance

Toluwasings attended Bidemi Olaoba’s concert in Ibadan on Tuesday night, October 13, marking his last known public appearance before his death was confirmed.

Hours later, news of his passing circulated online, prompting concern among fans and colleagues.

Lawyer Pelumi Olanjengbesi also shared a message on Instagram amid the reports, while content creator Woli Agba had earlier posted a cryptic message that appeared to urge caution as uncertainty surrounded the singer’s condition.

A man who claimed he was at a hospital when Toluwasings was rushed in also recounted what he said he witnessed.

Read Bidemi Olaoba's tribute to Toluwanisings here:

Reactions trail Bidemi Olaoba's tribute

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@queen_evelyncool stated:

"To God be all the glory for indeed he knows the end from the beginning"

@canadian_gistpartner shared:

"I can only wonder how heavy your heart is right now since you ministered together yesterday! This world! God we don’t question you, you are good in all circumstances."

@debolaokechukwu wrote:

"Eni mimo funfun balawu. No power of hell, no scheme of man, can ever take us from HIS hands...till He returns or calls us home, here in the power of Christ WE stand. We commit Tolu's life that he lived unto your glory. We have no fear of death cos he lived a life purposed for your glory. You love us in Life, You love us in death. You are judged faithful above all Lord."

Toluwasings died n Wednesday, October 14. Photo: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Instagram

Toluwanisings marks 5th anniversary

Legit.ng previously reported that Toluwanisings celebrated five years of marriage with an emotional tribute, reflecting on what the milestone truly means to him.

The singer took to social media to mark the anniversary, describing the past five years as a journey of walking, growing, and loving alongside his wife, all underpinned by what he called the faithfulness of God.

Rather than simply celebrating the good times, Toluwanisings acknowledged the full picture of married life, including the difficult moments.

Source: Legit.ng