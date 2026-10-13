A viral post on X claimed Okey Bakassi's wife was seeking a divorce after 15 years of him caring for her and their kids

The comedian took to social media on Monday, October 12, to address the claims he described as disturbing and disrespectful

Okey Bakassi also dismissed specific claims made about his wife's profession and location in the fake post

Nigerian comedian and actor Okey Bakassi has come out to address a viral claim circulating online that his marriage is on the rocks.

Born Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule, the popular entertainer is best known for his work on the Nigerian comedy circuit and his appearances in several local productions. His marriage, however, became the unexpected subject of online discussion after a fabricated post began making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter).

Okey Bakassi debunks rumours of divorce from wife of 25 years. Credit: okeybakassi

Source: Instagram

What the viral post claimed about Okey Bakassi's marriage

The post alleged that Okey Bakassi had broken down in tears, complaining that his wife was demanding a divorce after he had devoted 15 years to caring for her and their children in the United States. The publication also claimed his wife works as a nurse.

None of it was true, according to the comedian himself.

Okey Bakassi sets the record straight

On Monday, October 12, Okey Bakassi took to his social media page to shut down the reports, calling them both disturbing and disrespectful. He made clear that his marriage is not in crisis and that he and his wife had, in fact, recently marked a significant milestone together: their 25th wedding anniversary, which they celebrated in Canada.

He further rubbished the claims about his wife's alleged profession and location, labelling the entire publication as false. The comedian also urged members of the public to report the account responsible for the post on X, arguing that the content violated the platform's rules.

Okey Bakassi sends message to fans following rumours about his marriage. Credit: okeybakassi

Source: Instagram

Okey Bakassi closed his statement on a firm note, stressing that his family remains intact and is in God's hands.

The video of Okey Bakassi addressing divorce claims is below:

Okey Bakassi gets luxury car from E-money

Legit.ng earlier reported that billionaire E-Money scored more accolades from many in the online community after fulfilling his promises.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the serial entrepreneur announced that he finally kept his word about gifting new cars to comedians Okey Bakassi and Yaw.

A video captured the moment the veteran entertainers received the keys to their latest automobiles during their visit to E-money’s residence.

Source: Legit.ng