Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest made a cryptic post after Burna Boy lost out at the just-concluded 2025 Grammy Awards

The socialite said that if American rapper P. Diddy didn't have his freedom restricted, Tems would have been rubbed off her award

He also shared his feelings about Davido, and his post got several social media users to share their hot takes

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest (CP), has shaded Afrobeats singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, after he lost out at the 67th Grammy Awards.

In a cryptic post, CP said that singer Temilade Openiyi aka Tems won the Best African Music Performance category because American rapper Sean Combs, aka P. Diddy, has not yet been freed from police custody.

Recall that Tems, Burna Boy, and Davido were nominated in the same category but Tems defeated her contemporaries to bag the prestigious award.

Cubana CP hails Davido, shades Burna Boy

The celebrity barman posted a video of his close friend and Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, performing and hailed him.

OBO's fans noted that the Unavilable hitmaker is doing well for himself although he has not yet won a Grammy Award. However, they tackled CP for shading Burna Boy. They added that the Last Last hitmaker has won a Grammy before and he did it through hard work.

In 2021, Odogwu, as Burna Boy is fondly called, won a Grammy for his 2020 album Twice As Tall.

CP and Burna Boy's drama

Cubana CP and Burna Boy have been at loggerheads for a while now. The singer threw shades at him in the past and he responded. Since then, he has not missed any opportunity to taunt him.

Recall that singer Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington or Akpi, often tackles Burna Boy over his Grammy win. He had asked him how many baby oils Diddy used on him before he bagged the award.

While shading Burna Boy, Cubana Chiefpriest wrote on his Instagram stories:

"If to say Diddy dey outside, dem for use Johnson baby oil rub away her Grammy."

Reactions as Cubana CP shades Burna Boy

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Cubana Chiefpriest shades Burna Boy for losing out on the 2025 Grammy Awards below:

@faitthysia commented:

"Burna Boy is a Grammy winner because he worked hard for it, his album was fire."

@mimiyacle_ said:

"Big for nothing. I thought you were reasonable enough."

@mhz_leemah noted:

"If they insult you now, you go dey tag police force. Na you Dey find trouble now oo (omi nikun)."

@jessie_dovey commented:

"Doesn't even make sense and not funny either."

@chammygifted noted:

"Grammy or no Grammy, he’s still the biggest."

Cubana Chiefpriest tackles Burna Boy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest continued to shade Burna Boy for getting involved in his drama with his alleged baby mama Hellen.

He also criticised Burna Boy for allegedly giving his supposed brother $30k in a dark place, claiming the money was from ritual.

Cubana Chiefpriest also stated that Burna Boy and some Nigerians were targeting him because he is Davido's close friend.

