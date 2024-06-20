BBNaija Ka3na Jones has responded to critics accusing her of living a fake lifestyle

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the BBNaija star shared photoshopped images of a private jet and Range Rover with her name written on it

After the backlash that trailed her post, Ka3na shared a new video of her driving a Range Rover with her name on the plate

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star Ka3na Jones has clapped back at social media critics who dragged her for boldly flaunting a photoshopped private jet.

Recall that Ka3na caused a stir after posting a picture showcasing a luxury Range Rover car and a private jet adorned with her name.

Ka3na brags about her 'fake lifestyle.' Credit: @officialka3na

Source: Instagram

Critics came for her, alleging that the photos were digitally altered and even posted the original jet picture as evidence.

Amid the controversy, the mum of one shared a video where she is seen driving her Range Rover and giving money to the needy.

Captioning the video, the reality star wrote:

“The fake life I’m living now… when you see ‘KA3NA’ driving by, don’t be shy, just say hello to get a share in the bundles #KA3NATHEBOSSLADY

See Ka3na's post below:

People's reactions to Ka3na's post

See some of the comments Legit.ng gathered as netizens continued to drag the reality star.

onyiclassic:

"Oya fly the plane make our mind touch ground."

iachelsea:

"Yes ooo I saw her not quite long at the central mosque she is just a sweetheart."

diamond_touch_decor:

"Just putting unnecessary pressure on yourself for people that do not even care. All the best."

surboi_10:

"The urge to be socially validated is a real scourge. Oya fly the PJ now as you don confirm this one."

rita_nwokocha:

"We didn’t doubt the range sha. We await evidence of the PJ .. congratulations."

sinzu_funds:

"Na like this, you take by private jet ️ you don wine Nigeria but we no go panic."

apeaiiterngu:

"Na the jet gan gan we wan see am."

Why Ka2na pulled down her IG account

Legit.ng also recalls reporting how netizens prayed for Ka3na after reports of her hubby's demise emerged online.

At the time, a quick search of the reality star's Instagram page showed she temporarily took down her account from the platform.

The reality star didn't share details about the unfortunate incident, but pictures of her looking sad were seen on social media.

Source: Legit.ng