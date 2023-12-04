Comedian Kenny Blaq appeared to be jealous after Wizkid gave out N20 million to Money Gee who dedicated a song to him

After Money Gee posted that he had gotten money from the singer, Kennyblaq also shared his song

In the recording, he hailed Wizkid and called him sweet names while singing about his good qualities

Popular comedian Kehinde Peter Otolorin professionally known as Kenny Blaq has called on Wizkid to extend his generousity to him after the singer gave Money Gee N20 million for a song dedicated to him

Legit. ng reported how Wizkid gave out N20 million to Money Gee for hailing him in a now-viral song.

Kennyblaq sings for Wizkid after singer gave out N20million. Photo credit @kennyblaqmcfr_/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Reacting to singer's gesture Kenny Blaq, considered one of the best stand-up comedians in Nigeria, also posted the song he sang and dedicated to Wizkid on his Instagram page.

He begged his fans to tag the singer so as to get his attention.

In the clip, he called on the Ojuelegba crooner to replicate his gesture to Money Gee by also sending him money.

The humour merchant also acknowledged the people who worked with him on the music.

See the post here:

Fans react to Kennyblaq's post about Wizkid

Reactions have trailed the post made by the comedian where he also hyped Wizkid. Here are some of the comments below:

@woliagba_ayoajewole

"Now I know what to do. This is so funny sha."

@iamericardo:

"The #wizkidchallenge is officially started, make we all join am."

@mcojb:

"This is so funny. Wizzzy go call police for you."

@wizkidayoreigns:

"50 meter for you!."

@adebayoxii':

"1 centimeter for you."

@slimtywo:

"Somebody call @wizkidayo fast before things get out of hand @kennyblaqmcfr_ @gabby911_ @shabbaproducer nice one guys."

@aphricanace:

"You for feature me na."

@mcpaapcomedian01:

"Shibo u no go get ."

@dkokopee:

"The problem be say you too sabi."

@kun_zlim:

"Straight banga."

@ashidapo:

"Apekpa leleyi! 10K for you ."

Kennyblaq shares pictures with twin sister as they mark birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kenny Blaq posted lovely pictures he took with his twin sister when they were marking their birthday.

He accompanied the pictures with his account details and asked fans to send him money as birthday gift.

His supporters reacted to the photos by wishing him and his twin sister well on their birthday.

Source: Legit.ng