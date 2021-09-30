Popular comedian Kennyblaq and his twin sister Taiwo have released new photos to celebrate their birthday

The comedian shared the photos alongside his account details in expectation of credit alerts as his birthday gift

Fans have reacted to the photos and sent lovely messages to Taiwo and Kehinde Blaq on their special day

Popular Nigerian comedian, Otolorin Kehinde Peter better known as Kennyblaq, is celebrating his birthday with his twin sister Taiwo.

Comedian Kennyblaq and twin sister are celebrating their birthday. Credit: @kennyblaqmcfr

Source: Instagram

Kennyblaq has always spoken fondly about the role his twin sister played in his career growth and how she has been supportive all along.

The comedy merchant shared beautiful-looking photos with his sister on his verified Instagram page and also dropped his bank account details, urging his fans and colleagues to credit the account.

"Happy birthday to me and my twin sister @taiwoblaq OTOLORIN KEHINDE PETER 4421120010 fcmb Make everybody do normal."

Check out his post below:

Fans and celebrity reactions

A couple of Kennyblaq's fans and celebrity colleagues have sent their birthday wishes to the siblings.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Crazeclown:

"Happiest birthday brotherly you deserve every happiness Life can offer."

Mcrhelax:

"Happy birthday brotherly."

Efewarriboy:

"Happy birthday brother. Blessings on blessings."

Thenjiwecomedy:

"Happy birthday May God’s favour be your portion forever."

Calabar_chic:

"Happy Birthday kenny & Taiwo."

Realwarripikin:

"Happy happy happy happy happy Birthday Fam."

Diplomercy_:

"Thanks for your comedies I really appreciate the smile you’ve put on our faces.. may the lord give you joy and answer your heart desires… I really hope to go for your concert someday… #boss."

Alakadacomedy:

"Happy birthday to you birthday mate mi long life and prosperity Insha Allah."

