Singer Bella Shmurda is currently on vacation and has been dropping some fun videos with his fans and followers

However, Bella Shmurda shared a video of him and a lady, who many have assumed to be his girlfriend

The singer also dropped a caption from one of his songs as he declared there was nothing he wouldn’t do for her

Popular Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda has left many talking over different videos of him and a lady on vacation.

In one of the videos which has gone viral, Bella Shmurda and his alleged girlfriend were spotted in a swimming pool as the lady gently caressed his head. Other clips showed them at a restaurant, among other fun places.

Bella Shmurda shares fun moments from vacation. Credit: @bellashmurda

Bella Shmurda also took to his official page to share a video of him and the lady as he added a caption that read:

“Nothing wey I no go do for my philo.”

Celebrities, fans gush over videos of Bella Shmurda with alleged girlfriend

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

jerryclefadam:

"Philo wea no need Pilo."

mrkay_x:

"I no get love to share don post ooo ."

__tunmise__:

"E dey look like say this year Valentine go pain me pass the rest."

_ayoka____:

"But which one con b say u go post her for ur page? So we no b anything for ur face?"

petit_baby2:

"This can’t be ur philo oo,u want me to cry."

oh_damilola:

"Bella Don find love, wayray continue to Dey follow dem fear woman you, yes you ."

_shugar1:

"Tor I don give up on Love."

slim_tinny_:

"Na my philo. Na we train am ."

______pretty_karen:

"Wait ooo so Baby bella you dey cheat on me abi na my eyes dey pain me all my celebrity crush they finally revealing their girlfriends and I’m still single."

