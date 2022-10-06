Celebrated singer Mr Eazi has thronged the Makola Market to flaunt his dancing moves as he dances to his newest banger 'Patek'

He was joined by two famous TikTokers @officialstarter_ and @abenamzgolden as well as some of the market women who cheered them on as they danced

Joselyn Dumas, Toby Shang, Deejay Neptune and many other celebrities around the world as well as music lovers and dancers have been amazed by Mr Eazi's moves

Multiple award-winning singer Oluwatosin Ajibade known in showbiz as Mr Eazi has stormed Makola Market with famous TikTokers @officialstarter_ and @abenamzgolden to show off his incredible dance moves.

Mr Eazi. Photo Source: @mreazi

Source: UGC

Mr Eazi recently released a song titled 'Patek' and it is already making waves and topping the charts.

As part of promoting the song, he collaborated with famous TikTokers @officialstarter_ and @abenamzgolden to create a dance challenge for music lovers and dancers to join in.

They visited Makola Market, one of the famous marketplaces located in Accra, Ghana, where they engaged some of the traders there to take part in the dance challenge.

Dressed in the market attire, the market women cheered them on as they danced with so much energy and enthusiasm.

Many celebrities including Joselyn Dumas, Toby Shang, Deejay Neptune: and many other fans have been left in awe and are impressed with Mr Eazi's dance moves.

Joselyn Dumas, DJ Switch and many other react to video

joselyn_dumas:

The Vibe !!!!

tobyshang:

Eazi shii gone

kojomanuel:

Lol fire

djswitchghana:

Allah! #switchup

atsweithesalon:

Loveeeeeeee this

deejayneptune:

My guy don finally sabi dance

adaaa_h:

Always doing your own thing nice and smooth

ds_de_golden_bhoy:

The attitude of the lady at the right for me. Bro..pls feature that lady in your video

chubbymuffin_:

The lady in red apron she de flex happiness is free

