Elsie Okpocha, the wife to veteran comedian Basketmouth, has penned a sweet birthday message to her husband as he clocks a new age today, September 14

Describing Basketmouth as the love of her beautiful life, Elsie went on to share a cute throwback picture of her and her man

Celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have taken to social media to pen birthday messages to Basketmouth

Veteran comedian and singer Bright Okpocha better known as Basketmouth, clocked a new age today, September 14, and it is a big deal for him and his family.

Celebrating her husband, Basketmouth’s wife Elsie Okpocha took to her social media timeline to share some cute pictures of him, including one of their throwbacks.

Comedian Basketmouth's wife shares cute pictures on his birthday. Credit: @elsieokpochha

Source: Instagram

Gushing over Basketmouth, Elsie described the veteran comedian as the love of her beautiful life.

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“It's my baby's birthday today!!!!!! The love of my beautiful life...my best friend, my ride or die, my joy and happiness.... I celebrate you today and I wish you many more awesome years ahead and God's endless blessings. I LOVE YOU TILL ETERNITY ❤️❤️❤️.”

See the post below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate Basketmouth on his birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ada_barry12:

"The second slide is my favorite Happy birthday Mr bright keep telling us about the bright side."

onyi_gift77:

"Happy birthday sir,God bless ur new age ."

caballerosmalchopscocktailfood:

"Happy birthday to bro. More wins . Slide 2 for me."

bolajisamuelphotography:

"Happy birthday,age with sufficient grace and God guidance.I pray almighty God would continue to grant you all your heart desires coupled with long life, divine favor, sound health and prosperity.igba odun kan, okan ni o.❤️."

Basketmouth drops hard rap bars as he jumps on Adekunle Gold's 5 Star hit

Nigerian music lovers may be in for a possible collaboration between Nigerian music star Adekunle Gold and veteran comedian Basketmouth, who is also a singer with a number of songs to his name.

This comes as Basketmouth took to his Instagram page to share a video of him jumping on Adekunle Gold’s hit single 5 Star, which is currently blazing hot on many streaming platforms.

Basketmouth, in the video, dropped some hard rap lines, a side many of his fans may never have seen before.

Source: Legit.ng