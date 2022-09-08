Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, got her fans gushing when she shared a post with her second son, Khalif

The proud mother chilled with the little Khalif in a private jet as she expressed how proud she is about him

Photos of the mother and son have sparked reactions on social media, with Regina fans dropping beautiful comments for them

Ace actress, Regina Daniels, is serving enviable motherhood goals on social media, and fans can't take their eyes off it.

The beautiful mother of two shared a post with her second son, Khalif, on Instagram and accompanied it with beautiful words.

Regina Daniels shares photos with son. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina held Khalif tight to herself and explained how big an impact he is already having in her life.

The mother and son were in a private jet and they look so cute together.

She captioned the post as:

"The littlest person in my life that occupies a really huge space in my heart."

Nigerians react to Regina Daniels'post

A number of Regina Daniels fans and celebrity colleagues have trooped to the comments section of the post to drop interesting comments about the mother and son.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Brianna.brookkky:

"All we need is love, live without regrets."

55bubbles0724:

"So precious enjoy your baby and have a great day."

Dean_dc_:

"Nice, lovely mother and daughter, you guys are so cute."

Detraviuscordovat:

"Perfect beings, nothing more to add."

Tinababy_:

"See as mother and son fresh like today bread, God abeg see as them dey chop life na, do my own. I love this."

Realeasy:

"Show me a better mother and son photos, and I will bring out the flaws because these are so flawless."

Regina Daniels rocks matching outfits with her sons

Legit.ng previously reported that popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels went on social media to show off her two handsome sons.

The movie star posted a series of adorable photos of herself and her boys rocking matching outfits, and they looked so good together.

According to her, when she counts them twice, and they are her biggest flex, Nigerians flooded her comments section with lovely reactions.

Source: Legit.ng