Popular actor Muyideen Oladapo is back in the country and on his way home, he met with some Nigerian Paralympics athletes who are medalists

According to the actor, he was spotted by the group who called out to him and revealed that they are fans

The actor spent some time with the athletes and thanked them for making Nigeria proud abroad

Popular Nollywod filmmaker Muyideen Oladapo fondly called Lala has taken to social media to share a video of the moment he met with some Nigerian athletes.

The paralympics athletes had their medals decorating their necks and the actor proudly related with them.

Lala shares video as he meets athletes who are his fans Photo credit: @lala_dapo

Source: Instagram

An excited Lala also wore one of the medals and on returning to the owner, he thanked the group for making Nigeria proud.

"On my way to Nigeria we met at the Airport. They quickly recognised me and called my name, LALAAAA! I'm so honoured. Thanks for making Nigeria proud. No mater how, Nigeria is still our country and I believe Nigeria will be great again. ALHAMDULILLAHI FOR EVERYTHING. E KU ILE O!"

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Lala's video

iam_shankorasheed:

"Baami you are loved worldwide sir❤️"

femi_ogedengbe:

"Congratulations to us all and a Big thank you to them"

lanreadediwura:

"Loro kan e Kaabo. Good to have you back home sir."

adeleke.aramide:

"Welcome back home bro omo iya onila Lalaaaa "

iyabodeomitoogun:

"Alhamudulilai. You are welcome."

owolemiqozeem:

"You're welcome bro❤️❤️❤️"

abimbola.couture:

"Welcome back boss man."

Tiwa Savage congratulates Tobi Amusan in heartwarming video call

Congratulatory messages continued to pour in for the new world record holder, Tobi Amusan, who won the Women’s 100m hurdle gold.

A viral video that made the rounds on social media captured the moment music star Tiwa Savage got on a video with Amusan to congratulate her.

Tiwa mentioned that she was just about to dedicate a congratulatory post to Amusan on social media when she heard that she (Amusan) was trying to reach her.

The athlete beamed with a smile as Tiwa heaped accolades on her and promised to offer 100% support for her.

Source: Legit.ng