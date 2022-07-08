Singer Davido hasn’t been his completely active self on social media in the past few days and he just gave a reason for this

The 30BG music star shared a post on his Instastory channel addressing family and friends who have not been able to reach him

Davido equally made it clear that he is currently consumed with work at the moment while apologizing for his unavailability

Singer David Adeleke aka Davido is one of the few Nigerian celebrities who are extra active on social media but he hasn't been himself in the past few days.

Just recently, the Assurance hitmaker took to his Instastory channel with a post in which he gave an explanation for his sudden low profile.

Davido on reason for ignoring family and friends. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

“I’m in my zone right now,” the singer wrote while apologizing to family members and friends who have been trying to reach him lately.

Davido equally added that he is currently consumed with work.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Davido addresses family and friends. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido changes his mobile number

This isn’t the first time the singer will issue such a statement on social media. In 2020, the singer shared a post on his Instagram page announcing the change of his mobile contact.

In the post, Davido stressed that no one should attempt to contact him as he would personally reach out to anyone he needs to communicate with.

The singer also explained that he has spent most of his life putting people first and he needs to start doing the same for himself.

Singers Davido and Tiwa remember their late friend Obama DMW

Still in a related story about the music star, Legit.ng reported that Davido and his female colleague, Tiwa Savage, penned tributes to their late friend, Obama DMW, on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Davido took to his Instastories to share different pics of him and Obama 44 alongside other crew members as he called him his best friend.

Tiwa Savage also shared a photo of the late Obama DMW as she said she is still short of words and weak about his sad and sudden demise.

