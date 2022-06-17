Like Burna Boy, a female fan threw her bra at Nigerian singer Davido during his sold-out concert in New York

Unlike Burna Boy, who took the bra and started dancing with it, Davido took the bra from the stage and threw it Special Spesh at the backstage

Davido’s action on stage sparked reactions from Nigerians online as some hail Burna Boy for being a good performer

A video has shown the different reactions of two Nigerian music stars, Burna Boy and Davido when their female fans threw bras at them.

In one of his concert performances, Burna Boy was seen dancing as he continued to perform with a female bra thrown at him.

A similar scenario happened at Davido’s sold-out concert in New York on Thursday, June 16.

Davido was seen in the video picking up a bra thrown at him by a fan on stage. The DMW label boss on picking the bra and threw it to the backstage to one of his aides Special Spesh.

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

amujirivitalis:

"Oga burna knows how to get those oyibo people heart OBO u better calm down and learn from odogwu ."

afroobeatworld:

"You can never compare a man that follows the traits of an African legend, FELA KUTI, and won a Grammy to Davido."

jeffjeychris:

"Davido still dey learn work for where burna dey"

wisdomjoe_:

"And those girls wey comot thr bra get boyfriends or fiancées o, it’s well ."

noplanstodozeoff:

"Burna sha dey motivate una fav."

officialoyetade_eleniyan:

"Talo ni bra ofo ."

Davido performs with Wande Coal and DJ Tunez at his New York show

Nigerian international singer and DMW label boss David Adeleke better known as Davido, commenced his international tour tagged We Rise By Lifting Others (WRBLO) on June 17, starting in New York.

The New York show was a sold-out one as Davido sang many of his hit songs, including an energetic delivery of his first single, Ema Dami Duro.

To make the show even more splendid, the DMW label boss brought Nigerian music star Wande Coal and Wizkid’s official disc jockey, DJ Tunez, on stage as they performed together.

