BBNaija reality star Cross on Wednesday night ended his friendship with his colleague Saskay as he said he wished her well

Cross, who seemed tired of the whole issue poured out his heart as he said all he really cared about was peace and love

However, fans and followers of the reality show pointed out Angel’s facial reaction as Cross spoke, adding that she was still interested in him

There was a lot of relationship and friendship drama on Wednesday night, June 15, during the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reunion as it focused more on Cross, Saskay and Jaypaul.

Cross while reacting to Saskay’s decision to end their friendship, confirmed they were no longer friends as he said he wished her well.

Cross ended his friendship with Saskay. Credit: @officailsaskay @crossdaboss

Source: Instagram

The reality star who seemed disappointed said his piece as he noted that all he cared about was peace and love.

However, some fans pointed out Angel’s facial expression as Cross spoke, making them conclude she was still interested in him.

See the post below:

Fans react as Cross ends friendship with Saskay

Many followers of the reality TV show have taken to social media to react. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

lind.pretty:

"The guy don tire for them."

dre_thepainter:

"Saskay is always done with every friendship...werey omo."

omohayfe:

"Na angel impression ."

la_junii:

"Angel still like cross, maybe as a friend… I hope they sort things out and keep that friendship."

cassidyng1:

"There's this face of interest on angel whenever cross is speaking. I think she's interested in cross in some way."

buike_officiql:

"Cross please consider Angel Abeg. She’s still interested in you, no buru gaba on her end."

Cross says he was offered N20m and more to be with Saskay

Wednesday night, June 15, was another relationship drama during the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reunion as Cross spoke about his relationship with Saskay.

Cross, in his statement, dropped a shocker as he disclosed he rejected a N20 million gift from shippers trying to force a relationship between him and Saskay.

He revealed he also got an endorsement deal as well as a music promotion video from fans over a relationship with Saskay, all of which he rejected as he didn’t want to fool fans into believing they were together.

Source: Legit.ng