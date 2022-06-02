Jim Iyke has confirmed his total devotion to his faith by firmly refuting the rumour that he converted to Islam

The actor revealed that the photo an unscrupulous blogger used to push the narrative was from a recent movie set

Jim added that he respects Islam as a religion but nothing will even shake his faith and people should ignore such news

News that popular actor Jim Iyke converted to Islam reached him, and he felt the need to address it which he did in a video.

Jim noted that he would have originally ignored such rumours, but some lines should not be crossed anyhow.

The actor affirmed that he respects Islam as a religion but he is totally committed to his faith and would never think of converting.

On how the 'unscrupulous' blogger came about the news, Jim revealed that the picture of him in a jalab holding a rosary was from a recent movie set and nothing more.

"Let me quickly address the elephant in the room and go back to what I do best. Thank you. See you at work!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Jim's video

lutendo_rmk:

"People that talk this calmly when provoked are usually very dangerous when it comes to revenge and making people lie in the bed that they made"

chucksjunior:

"If they talk one more on this matter, Egbon. They will collect."

cbngov01:

“One random unscrupulous blogger”… that line cracked me up."

the_introvertdesigner:

"Oga you de always de pull stunts for your movies to trend but e no de trend, so Abeg try rest."

its_toluene:

"So the point was to promote the movie …gotten!"

truthfulcommenter100:

"Always clout chasing whenever he has a new movie."

Jim Iyke could have married a Muslim lady

Nigerian celebrated actor Jim Iyke in an interview where he spoke about his role in a movie, recounted one of his dating experiences.

Jim revealed he once dated a Muslim lady, but it had to end when it was time to pop the question because of their religious differences.

The actor revealed many of his relatives have been in similar shoes, and it didn't work out.

