One of the P-square brothers, Peter Okoye, has taken to social media to reveal some of the pains celebrities go through to give fans stellar performances

In the video he shared, the singer was seen massaging one of his thighs with a massager as he endured the pain

While some people sympathized with him, many pointed out that he gets paid, while others reminded him that age is finally getting to him

One of the popular P-square brothers, Peter Okoye, has been reminded by many that he is not as young as he used to be or would like to be.

The singer shared a video of himself in a plane painfully massaging one of his thighs with a device after suffering a muscle strain.

Peter pointed out in his caption that they (celebrities) usually go through painful situations just to keep fans entertained.

"What we go through just to get y’all entertained! Well! It’s our work oh! #MuscleStrain"

Nigerians react to Peter Okoye's video

iamfridaysly:

"Lol, like you guys don't get paid."

parkerofficial_:

"But sir, We buy tickets now after I carry block for head I still use the money buy ur ticket even though I no get food."

gloriajordan7040:

"It's called old age catching up.‍♀️‍♀️ It's all good."

nyebekke:

"Hmmmm just to get us entertained, like is it for free, no be your money u dey find. Chaii nothing I no go see for shoha media"

emokpaeallen:

"Old age dey come. . P square we appreciate all you do."

chidoxlove:

"Na ur money u dey make na . Make una sorry Sha."

johnsonnwachukw:

"To also make money, if money is not involved you go make move?"

We’ll shut down O2 with or without new songs

Following Davido's success at the O2 arena in London, the P-square brothers are also ready to have a piece of the action.

One of the P-square brothers, Peter sparked a conversation on Twitter after he bragged about closing down the O2 with or without new songs.

While some of their fans gave them the go-ahead, most Nigerians are of the opinion that they have to shut down the country first before going outside.

