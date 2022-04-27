Actress Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are trending after the actress confirmed in a recent interview that they drink each other's blood

According to reports, Megan shared that she and her rapper boo consume "a few drops" of each other's blood for "ritual purposes"

Some social media users shared that this is a common ritual in Hollywood while some shared that their weird ritual is giving them "vampire vibes"

Megan Fox has reportedly confirmed that she and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) drink one another's blood. The actress and her rapper boo have been trending online since she confirmed the news.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have shared that they consume each other's blood. Image: @meganfox

When Machine Gun Kelly previously shared that they drink each other's blood a while back everyone thought it was a joke until Megan confirmed it in an interview with Glamour Mag.

The actress shared that it wasn't a joke as they the celeb couple consume "a few drops" of each other's blood for "ritual purposes", reports The Shade Room.

Social media users took to the publications comment section and shared mixed views on the news. Some shared that they were not surprised by this as it is common practice in Hollywood.

missnataliee_ commented:

"Why am I not surprised?"

sikirat wrote:

"I mean it’s common in the music and entertainment industry to have blood rituals, now people are just confirming the Hollyweird activities."

emeraldluvsonyx said:

"Vampire vibes."

__ebonyrenee commented:

"This confirms that everyone in Hollyweird does this."

kyonav said:

"There are some things we don’t need to know."

binta_dby wrote:

"That’s some demonic sh*t man. Some humans don't seem to care about the fire they might land in. Couldn't be ME."

kyleking_22 said:

"She wanna be Buffy the Vampire Slayer so bad."

magix.xx commented:

"Y’all surprised. Ya favourite celebrities do this to excel in their careers."

___.honey____ said:

"Not surprised, she killed that role in Jennifers Body!"

truth_teller123909 added:

"Everyone making jokes but this is some Illuminati ritual."

