Kim Kardashian has praised Rihanna's pregnancy style on Instagram as she stated that it's the best

The reality TV star is among the many celebrities that admire Bad girl Riri's sense of style since her pregnancy announcement

Since announcing her pregnancy, the singer has worn a variety of bold, daring and dramatic pregnant outfits

Fashion Guru Kim Kardashian has applauded Rihanna's pregnancy style dubbing it "the best ever".

Rihanna has been blowing the internet with her pregnancy looks. Photo: Fenty beauty.

Source: Instagram

Kim posted a photo of Rihanna looking amazing in a bold and daring attire on her Instagram stories on Monday.

She captioned the shot:

"OMG @badgirlriri finest pregnancy style ever."

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See post below:

Kim Kardashian shares Rihanna's pregnancy photo Photo credit: @kimkardashian/@badgalriri

Source: Instagram

The outfit

Rihanna wore this ensemble over the weekend. She accessorised with a gleaming silver bralette with an enormous black jacket.

She paired the pieces with black leather shorts and thigh-high boots that matched.

Her oomph-exuding ensemble was completed with a pair of delicate necklaces and striking shades.

The pop sensation who is expecting her first child is killing it in the pregnancy fashion game.

Fashion killer

When it comes to adorning the baby bump, Rihanna's fashion credit appears to be 'bare it all'.

Her risqué clothing choices have given the pregnancy style a striking facelift.

Kim was named fashion icon of the year in 2021, and that shows how fitting it is to get compliments from her.

Jada Pinkett Smith shows Rihanna’s pregnancy outfits some love with matching throwback photo

Jada Pinkett Smith chose to uplight pregnant Rihanna on this year's International Women's Day. While the rest of the internet is hating on Riri's revealing maternity looks, Jada was reminded of one of her own throwback pregnancy looks.

Jada had a major fangirl moment over one of Rihanna's recent red carpet looks. The mother of two chose to use her International Women's Day shout to celebrate a gorgeous mommy to be.

The Girls Trip actress took to Instagram to pen Riri the sweetest message as she showed her pride in the young star. Jada was reminded of her own fashion boldness when she was pregnant.

Source: Legit.ng