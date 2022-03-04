Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has shared his views about women on social media and advised men accordingly

The actor wonders why some men still date broke women who can't afford transport fares to visit their lovers

Yul further stated that there are women who are self-sufficient and not in need of a man's money

Actor and Nigerian presidential aspirant, Yul Edochie, stirred massive reactions on social media when he talked about women and their financial status.

In a post he shared on Instagram, the actor advised his fellow men to look for women who are not broke and can cater for themselves without depending too much on their male partners.

Yul Edochie advises men about their choice of women. Credit: @yuledochie.

Source: Instagram

He further gave a shoutout to hardworking and comfortable women who will agree to go on a date without demanding money before and after.

Yul finally told men not to generalise because women are not the same.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Yul's post

Social media users have reacted differently to Yul's advice. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Ihemsngozi:

"May God bless you nnam. Tell them the truth."

Officaiilee:

"@yuledochie with so much wisdom. In the US and outside Nigeria, women don’t ask men for transport money but they have actually turned it to job opportunity. Some women in Nigeria can visit more than ten men a day in order to make savings from TP."

De.great_ezemmuo:

"It's not all about being broke, but being stingy."

Nnaemekaakwusie:

"No woman in Nigeria will agree on that."

Talk2saintp:

"Yeah I agree, but dem no reach 10 for the whole of Nigeria."

Rosesfabrics93:

"Lol which woman don't need a man's money Biko, abi what exactly will she need from him, pls independent of not my man's money is sweeter thank you."

