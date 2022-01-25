Ntsiki Mazwai refuses to sit back and watch American singer Ari Lennox shade the whole of Mzansi because of Mac G

Mac G said some things to Ari which led to her posting some nasty comments regarding the people of SA on social media

Ntsiki fired right back at Ari, claiming she is nothing, however, she did stand up for her in regards to the stuff Mac G said

Controversial Mzansi celebrity Ntsiki Mazwai has gone for American singer Ari Lennox after the performer referred to SA peeps as "peasants".

Ntsiki Mazwai has gone for American singer Ari Lennox after she shaded the people of South Africa on social media. Image: Twitter / @AriLennox and @ntsikimazwai

Source: Twitter

Snippet of Ari’s interview on Podcast and Chill with Mac G went viral and has landed the big name in hot water with the people of Mzansi.

After being asked some questionable questions by Mac G, Ari went on to try to put all Mzansi citizens under the same “misogynistic peasants” umbrella, reported Sunday Times.

Ari posted her feelings on Twitter and it did not go down well at all.

“I will continue to sing about di*k when I want! And you misogynistic peasants can continue to je*k off to my music, thank you. Good morning.”

Seeing this, Ntsiki went off her rocker and took to Twitter with her cyber guns blazing. Ari cheesed off the wrong African woman!

Ntsiki does not understand why African Americans think they are better than actual African people. She feels Ari had no right to call anyone a peasant as she holds no weight in Mzansi anyway.

Lastly, she made it clear that what Mac G did to Ari was not right, however, that does not make what she did okay either.

“Why do African Americans look down on us when they are poorer than us???? What we see on TV is not reality... They live in ghettos... we don't.”

“Imagine us being called peasants by some unknown random chick... Wow”

“Ari Lennox calling us peasants does not take away from the fact that MacG violated her and abused his power... MacG is still a cr*ap human being for how he treats women. Ayijiki.”

Ari Lennox continues to drag MacG

Ari Lennox is airing out the chillers one by one since sharing her disappointed perspective of her recent interview with MacG. The singer explained that she was shocked and offended at MacG’s s*xually explicit question in a Tweet.

Additionally, Ari Lennox vowed to stop participating in interviews after her unpleasant experiences. Since then, she has been on a mission to make everyone attacking her for her decisions know she isn’t one to be messed with. Defending her honour, she wrote:

“I will continue to sing about d*** when I want! And you misogynistic peasants can continue to j*rk off to my music thank you!!!! Good morning”.

