Kingdom Achievers Awards 2024 Celebrates Excellence in Gospel Entertainment

Source: Original

The Kingdom Achievers Awards 2024 celebrated its third edition in grand style at the prestigious Muson Centre, Lagos, bringing together some of the biggest names in gospel music and entertainment. The highly anticipated event, known for recognizing outstanding contributions to the gospel industry, was a night of inspiration, excellence, and well-deserved accolades.

This year’s awards were determined by popular votes, with winners emerging across multiple categories.

Key Award Winners

Artist of the Year (Male): Moses Bliss

Artist of the Year (Female): Mercy Chinwo

Song of the Year: This Kind God – Samuel Afolabi

Best Collaboration: Give Me Chance – Bidemi Olaoba ft. Mercy Chinwo

Spotlight Artist of the Year: Greatman Takit

Afro-Gospel Artist of the Year: Anendlessocean

Afro-Gospel Song of the Year: Odogwu – Prinx Emmanuel

Producer of the Year: Outgun Onkar

Music Video of the Year: Elee – Dr. Paul Enenche

Christian Media Outlet of the Year: Street Church

Christian Content Creator of the Year: Femi Babs

(See the full list of winners below.)

Greatman Takit Receives Land Property Prize Sponsored by Equity Circle

A major highlight of the evening was the special prize for the Spotlight Artist of the Year, sponsored by leading real estate firm Equity Circle. Following in the footsteps of last year’s winner, Neon Adejo, Greatman Takit was awarded a land property in Lagos. The gospel rapper and singer had an impressive year, releasing the hit EP Ghetto Gospel and several chart-topping songs. The award was presented by Sam Adejo and executives from Equity Circle, drawing enthusiastic cheers from the audience.

The Kingdom Achievers Awards continues to set the standard for recognizing excellence in gospel music, content creation, and entrepreneurship.

Full List of Winners

Viewers’ Choice: Ebuka Songs Rising Star: Steve Hills Gospel DJ of the Year: DJ Ernesty Soul & Alternative Artist of the Year: Obareengy Christian Content Creator of the Year: Femi Babs Producer of the Year: Outgun Onkar Album of the Year: Decagon – Anendlessocean Best Contemporary Crew: City Choir Best Gospel Rap Artist: Greatman Takit Best Vocal Performance: Noble G. Praise Leader of the Year: Bidemi Olaoba Songwriter of the Year: Anendlessocean Afro-Gospel Artist of the Year: Anendlessocean Afro-Gospel Song of the Year: Odogwu – Prinx Emmanuel Artist of the Year (Male): Moses Bliss Artist of the Year (Female): Mercy Chinwo Song of the Year: This Kind God – Samuel Afolabi Best Collaboration: Give Me Chance – Bidemi Olaoba ft. Mercy Chinwo Spotlight Artist of the Year: Greatman Takit Worship Leader of the Year: Ebuka Songs Christian Media Outlet of the Year: Street Church Gospel Blog of the Year: GMusic Plus Music Video of the Year: Elee – Dr. Paul Enenche Christian Fashion Influencer of the Year: Veekee James Christian Hypeman of the Year: Oladimeji Caxton-Martins (Blackboy MCM) Christian Force in Entrepreneurship: Dr. Stephen Akintayo Best Presenter of the Year: Ayo Mario-Ese Christian Force in Art: Angeloh Music Video Director of the Year: Dunny Drille Special Recognition: Dr. Tim Godfrey, Onos Ariyo, Dr. Flourish Peters Humanitarian Award: Bayegun Oluwatoyin (Woli Arole)

The Kingdom Achievers Awards remains a beacon of recognition for gospel artists, content creators, and entrepreneurs making a significant impact in the industry. This year’s event honoured outstanding talents and reinforced the growing influence of gospel music and media in inspiring audiences worldwide. As the awards continue to grow, they remain committed to celebrating excellence, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of purpose-driven artistry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng