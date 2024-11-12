The Biggest Christian Music And Culture Award Set To Hold In Nigeria

Source: Original

Over the years, Africa's Christian music and culture industry has experienced unprecedented growth, gaining global recognition and acclaim.

The Kingdom Achievers Awards, Africa's most prestigious Christian music and culture awards, which has delivered two successful editions, is set to hold its highly anticipated third edition on December 20th, 2024, at the MUSON Centre.

The Kingdom Achievers Awards has consistently recognized and celebrated the outstanding achievements of Christian creatives in Music, Fashion, and Business, providing a platform for their appreciation. Last year's edition of the Kingdom Achievers Awards was a resounding success. It was held at the Oriental Hotel, and esteemed personalities such as Mercy Chinwo, Moses Bliss, Tope Alabi, Victor Thompson, Limoblaze, Chioma Jesus, and many more were present. Top Christian creatives received well-deserved Awards. Gospel sensation Neon Adejo won a landed property sponsored by Equity Circle, which is evidence of this platform's life-changing opportunities.

This year's event promises to be an unforgettable experience. The awards ceremony will celebrate the best in African Christian music, fashion, and business, showcasing the continent's rich Christian culture and creative excellence.

The Kingdom Achievers Awards also features a thought-provoking symposium, ‘Shaping The African Culture’, bringing together industry visionaries to explore the future of African Christian culture and its global impact. This session will provide valuable insights and spark meaningful conversations about the role of Christian creatives in shaping Africa's cultural narrative.

The Kingdom Achievers Awards boasts an esteemed jury comprising industry experts who embody excellence in their respective fields. These distinguished judges include Onos Ariyo, renowned gospel artist; ID Cabasa, award-winning music producer; Dr. Stephen Akintayo, Chairman of Gtex Holdings; Foza Fawehinmi, entertainment business executive; Sam Onyemelukwe, MD Trace Anglophone West Africa; and Sola Sanusi, Head of Entertainment Desk at Legit.ng.

Don't miss this opportunity to connect with industry professionals, celebrate Christian excellence, and be inspired!

Follow The Kingdom Achievers Awards on Instagram to stay updated.

Registration link: https://kaawards.com/register/

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng