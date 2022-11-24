Black Friday Discount: Get your Ticket to the Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos Concert

The biggest concert of 2022, Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos is coming soon, and tickets are fast selling out! You do not want to miss out on Kizz Daniel’s live performance of some of the biggest songs that came out of 2022 – Buga and Odo (Cough), or his other chart-topping hit songs like Yeba, One Ticket, Laye, and many more.

This is Kizz Daniel’s first headlined concert since 2019 and it will bang! Not to spill all the tea, but Kizz Daniel will be bringing on stage other great artists who will also perform their great tunes. What else are you waiting for to get your tickets? Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased on nairabox.com and The Place Restaurant.

You can take advantage of the Black Friday deal. The early bird discounted tickets which are supposed to be over now have been extended to Black Friday. This means that tickets are still selling at discounted prices until midnight of Friday 25th of November. After this, prices return to their original prices.

LiveWire Concerts and Flyboy inc. are bringing the Afroclassic tour to Lagos this December and do not want you to miss out on this experience. So, if you want to start your festive celebration on a very bright note, this is the best time to get your ticket to the Afro-Classic experience with Kizz Daniel.

Fresh off his American and UK tour and his World Cup performance, Kizz Daniel will be live in Lagos on Saturday the 17th of December at Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites Lagos. Remember that Kizz Daniel has no bad songs.

The Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos Concert is brought to you by LiveWire Concerts and Flyboy inc., and sponsored by Bet9ja, Nigerian Breweries, and First Bank. The LiveWire team is made up of seasoned show producers and top entertainment directors who have harnessed their expertise to create a special experience for Nigeria’s entertainment scene with the Kizz Daniel concert in Lagos.

Remember, the early bird discounted tickets have been extended till Black Friday and can be purchased on nairabox.com and The Place Restaurant. Get your tickets now!

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng