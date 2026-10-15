The Federal Government of Nigeria and the World Bank jointly established the Global Distance Learning Institute in Abuja to expand access to digital education

AfriHUB Nigeria Ltd was selected to manage the facility after a 12-month process, following a 2010 government directive to concession the centre

The institute offers graduate, undergraduate, and diploma courses in network administration, database management, web development, and e-health

The Federal Government of Nigeria, working with the World Bank, has established the Global Distance Learning Institute (GDLI) in Abuja to connect Nigerian professionals and institutions to globally relevant learning resources.

Nigeria is one of seven African countries where the World Bank funded such a centre. The foundation stone for the Abuja facility was laid in June 2005, and the institute operates as an affiliate of the World Bank's Global Development Learning Network (GDLN).

GDLI Abuja connects Nigerian professionals to global learning resources through interactive online training and digital skills development. Photo credit: OfficialABAT

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What the GDLI offers Nigerian learners

The institute uses a mix of tools — interactive video conferencing, internet platforms, and expert-led facilitation — to help individuals, teams, and organisations share knowledge across borders. It is designed to serve both the public and private sectors, offering training at lower cost and with greater flexibility than traditional in-person programmes.

Courses available include graduate, undergraduate, and diploma qualifications, with some run in partnership with Nigerian and foreign universities. Key areas of focus include network administration certification, database management, internet and web development, e-health, technology development, and e-library development.

From government facility to managed institution

In December 2010, the Federal Government directed that the GDLI Abuja be handed over to a qualified private management partner, with the goal of bringing the facility into full operational use in line with the GDLN's global mission.

Following a selection process that ran for over 12 months, AfriHUB Nigeria Ltd was chosen to manage and operate the centre in partnership with the Federal Government. The company's mandate covers online and on-campus training, capacity building, and technology services aimed at supporting Nigeria's push into the digital economy.

The GDLN model, under which the Abuja centre operates, is built on collaboration among affiliate centres across different countries and regions, allowing learners to engage with institutions and experts worldwide. Nigeria's participation places it within a network aimed at accelerating development through shared knowledge and skills training.

Federal universities where you can earn a degree from home

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Universities Commission (NUC) has released an official list of federal universities where Nigerians can earn a degree from home through accredited distance learning programmes. The announcement, which has drawn attention from prospective students and education stakeholders alike, highlighted seven federal institutions currently authorised to offer remote learning options.

Source: Legit.ng