Hundreds of public schools across Northern Nigeria have been shut down due to escalating insecurity, leaving thousands of children without access to formal education

From Zamfara to Benue, classrooms have been abandoned, repurposed as shelters for displaced families or seized by armed groups

As the crisis deepens, states like Katsina, Sokoto, and Kebbi now lead the country in out-of-school children, underscoring a national emergency in education

At least 188 public schools across Northern Nigeria have been shut down due to escalating insecurity, according to findings by investigative reporters.

The closures, driven by persistent attacks from bandits and insurgent groups, have disrupted education for thousands of children and turned some school buildings into shelters for displaced persons.

States like Zamfara, Katsina, and Benue top the list of Nigerian regions where schools remain closed due to bandit attacks. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpie/GettyImages

Zamfara State: Schools shut down due to bandit attacks

Zamfara State has witnessed the closure of 39 public schools, split between 20 primary and 19 secondary institutions.

Reporters revealed that the shutdowns were triggered by repeated attacks on villages, with some schools now serving as temporary camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Zamfara also ranks among the top 15 states with the highest number of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

Niger State: Insecurity forces closure of 30 schools

In Niger State, 30 schools have been shut, including 18 primary schools, one secondary school, and 11 nomadic education centres.

The closures reflect the broader crisis in the region, where banditry and terrorism have made learning environments unsafe. Niger also features in the top 15 states with the highest out-of-school population.

Sokoto State: Boarding schools remain closed for years

Sokoto State has seen six schools closed, comprising three secondary schools, two technical colleges, and one primary school.

Key institutions such as the Federal Government Technical College, Wurno; Government Girls’ Secondary School, Rabah; and Olusegun Obasanjo Technical College, Bafarawa have remained shut since the administration of former Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

In Sabon Birni LGA, displaced villagers reportedly occupy school buildings at night and vacate them during the day for classes. In Manawa community, Isa LGA, bandits have taken over the only primary school, using it as a resting point.

Kaduna State: Schools closed amid rising threats

Kaduna State has recorded the closure of six schools due to insecurity. The state continues to grapple with threats from terrorist groups and bandits, contributing to its position among the top 15 states with the highest number of out-of-school children.

Katsina State: 52 schools shut, 1.4 million children out of school

Katsina State has shut down 52 schools, with data from the National Mass Education Programme Initiative (NMPI) indicating that 1.4 million children—representing 45.9% of the school-aged population—are currently out of school. The state ranks highest in Nigeria for out-of-school children, alongside Sokoto and Kebbi.

Benue State: 55 schools closed due to insecurity

Benue State has reported the closure of 55 schools. The situation reflects the broader insecurity affecting the Middle Belt, where attacks have displaced communities and disrupted education.

Kebbi State: Over 1 million children out of school

While specific school closure figures were not cited for Kebbi, the state has one of the highest proportions of out-of-school children in Nigeria. With 67.6% of its school-age population outside the classroom, Kebbi records over 1.06 million children not receiving formal education.

Kwara State: Schools affected by regional insecurity

Kwara State has also been impacted, with several public schools remaining closed due to regional insecurity. Although exact figures were not provided, the state shares borders with affected regions and has seen disruptions in its education system.

Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa: Ongoing Boko Haram crisis

The investigation did not include Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states, which have faced 15 years of insurgency from Boko Haram. These states have experienced widespread destruction of educational infrastructure and mass displacement, further complicating access to accurate data.

Millions of children out of school

The ICIR reported that Nigeria has one of the highest numbers of out-of-school children globally, with estimates ranging between 10 and 20 million.

According to the 2024 UNICEF report, 10.2 million children of primary school age and 8.1 million of junior secondary school age are currently out of school. Despite efforts to open schools within IDP camps and rebuild displaced communities, the scale of the crisis remains alarming.

