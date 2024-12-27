No fewer than 154 members of staff at the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) have been promoted to higher ranks

Among those promoted, some were elevated to the ranks of professors while others bagged associate professor and senior lecturer promotion

The university spokesperson Dr Habib Yakoo confirmed this in a statement and shared further details

In a major exercise, the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has approved the promotion of 154 staff members to various ranks.

Among the academic staff, 19 were elevated to the rank of professor, 14 to associate professor, 20 to senior lecturer, six to lecturer I, and one to lecturer II.

Similarly, 94 non-teaching staff were promoted across various ranks, including two to deputy director, six to assistant director, and others to different grades.

The governing council of the institution chaired by Air Vice Marshal Saddiq Kaita (Rtd) approved their promotion during the council’s 98th regular meeting, which was held on December 10th, 11th 12th and 14th.

The Acting Director, Information and University Relations, UniAbuja, Dr Habib Yakoob, revealed this in a statement on Thursday, December 26, in Abuja.

Reacting, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Aisha Maikudi, congratulated the promoted staff and commended them for their dedication, hardwork and discipline.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, Mrs Maikudi added that the university was committed to ensuring timely promotions for all deserving staff, with the support of the Governing Council.

“I, therefore, congratulate all the promoted individuals and urge them to continue contributing to the university’s vision of academic and professional distinction and excellence,” she said.

