62 First-Class Students Emerge as AAUA Graduates Over 6000 Students
- Adekunle Ajasin University is celebrating its 13th convocation, with 6,837 graduates, including 62 first-class honorees and 46 Ph.D. holders
- The Vice-Chancellor announced that 1,941 students earned second class upper honours, 3,486 secured second class lower honours, 684 graduated with third class
- Eight AAUA academics were ranked among the world’s top scientists in the 2024 Stanford-Elsevier ranking, reinforcing the university’s research excellence
Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, is set to graduate 6,837 students during its 13th convocation ceremony.
Among these, 62 students earned first-class honours, showcasing the university’s commitment to academic excellence.
Announcing this at a press conference on Monday, December 9, Vice-Chancellor Professor Olugbemiga Ige highlighted the significant achievements of the state-owned institution, stating,
“At this 13th convocation, we are presenting a total of 6,837 graduates, including 657 postgraduate students.
"Of these, 46 have earned Ph.D. degrees, and 62 undergraduates achieved first-class honours.”
Breakdown of graduate classes
In providing a detailed breakdown of the undergraduate classes, Professor Ige added,
“1,941 students earned second class honours (upper division), 3,486 attained second class honours (lower division), 684 graduated with third class honours, and eight fall into the pass category.”
The convocation ceremony will encompass graduates from the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions, reflecting the university’s resilience despite funding challenges, The Punch reported.
Global recognition for academic staff
As reported by The Cable, highlighting the institution’s strides in research and innovation, Professor Ige noted,
“Eight of our academics were recently ranked among the top global scientists in the 2024 Stanford-Elsevier ranking.
"This achievement underscores our commitment to excellence and reaffirms the world-class standards of our academic and research capabilities.”
