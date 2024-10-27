A high court in Delta state has issued a restraining order against JAMB's 16-year minimum age policy for university admissions, pending further hearing

A lawyer, John Aikpokpo-Martins, filed the suit on behalf of young candidates who passed the 2024 JAMB exams but fell below the age threshold

Justice Anthony Akpovi granted the order to pause JAMB's directive, allowing an accelerated hearing

Warri, Delta state - The Delta state high court in Warri has issued an order restraining the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) from implementing its policy requiring a minimum age of 16 for university admissions.

Legit.ng gathers that this decision was made pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed against JAMB.

JAMB's announcement 16-year minimum age policy

Recall that JAMB announced on Wednesday, October 16, that only candidates aged 16 by August 2025 would be admitted to tertiary institutions.

This policy followed the Ministry of Education's introduction of an 18-year minimum age for tertiary admissions, except for 2024/2025 session applicants.

Lawyer heads to court

John Aikpokpo-Martins, former chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association in Warri, sued JAMB and Edwin Clark University.

Representing candidates born between September 1 and December 31, 2009, who passed the 2024 JAMB exams, Aikpokpo-Martins sought a restraining order against JAMB's directive.

Court restrains JAMB

Justice Anthony Akpovi granted the applicant's reliefs, according to a report by The Punch, which cited a Certified True Copy of the ruling.

The court ordered JAMB to maintain the pre-circular admission list pending the hearing of the originating motion filed on Thursday, October 24.

The court also granted accelerated hearing and substituted service by courier.

The court order may have effectively suspended JAMB's minimum age policy. However, JAMB and the Ministry of Education have not reacted to this development at the time of this report.

WAEC, NECO: Why FG should reverse 18-year-old age limit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government's move to restrict secondary school students under 18 from taking school certificate exams was met with criticism.

Some, including Ogoegbunam Kingdom, director of Platform for Youth and Women Development, described the policy as "very bad" and warned of societal consequences.

Kingdom cited the Holy Bible, saying "an idle man is a devil's workshop," and expressed concerns about the increasing number of redundant youth in the country.

