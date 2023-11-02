UNN Secondary School, Enugu, has defeated six other schools in the final to emerge as the winner of the Chevening Science Competition held in Enugu state.

Holy Rosary College Enugu came second while Command Day Secondary School came third in the two-day competition

The competition was sponsored by the Chevening Alumni Association of Nigeria in partnership with the British High Commissioner, others

Enugu state - The University of Nigeria (UNN) Secondary School, Enugu, has won the Chevening Science Competition.

The UNN secondary school defeated six other schools that made it to the grand finale.

The two-day competition held at the CBN Centre of Excellence for Economics and Finance, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, featured 25 secondary schools, The Punch reported.

Holy Rosary College Enugu and Command Day Secondary School are the first and second runners-up respectively.

The three UNN secondary school students – Ugwoegbu Precious, Ogbozor Chinazom and Okolie Chigozie thanked the organisers for the opportunity to harness their talents.

The Project Director, Chevening Alumni, Lucky Nonyelum, said that “the idea of the Chevening Science Competition is that we are trying to promote Chevening within Nigeria.”

Nonyelum said the competition seeks to equip students with the ability to use science to explore opportunities, predict outcomes, interpret results, and contribute to technological development in Nigeria.

He added:

“We are also trying to promote what the Alumni Association is also doing in Nigeria. We are here to promote what is happening and also to promote the Chevening scholarship within the South-East of Nigeria. Because the idea of a sponsorship is that once you go to the UK you could come back to Nigeria and give back to the country in any way you can.

