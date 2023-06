Nigerian students, especially those from privileged backgrounds, now have more choices regarding universities they can attend in the country.

This is as the federal government, through the National Universities Commission (NUC), approved 37 new private varsities.

Nigeria now has 147 private universities, according to te data from the NUC. Photo credits: @KanoChronicle, @ProfOsinbajo, @AzmanUniversity

With the approval, Nigeria now has 147 private universities. The number of federal universities is 51, while state varsities are 61. In all, the total number of universities in Nigeria as of June 2023 is 259.

Here is a list of the 147 private universities in Nigeria:

Achievers University, Owo Adeleke University, Ede Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti - Ekiti State African University of Science & Technology, Abuja Ajayi Crowther University, Ibadan Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin Al-Qalam University, Katsina American University of Nigeria, Yola Augustine University Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo Baze University Bells University of Technology, Otta Benson Idahosa University, Benin City Bingham University, New Karu Bowen University, Iwo Caleb University, Lagos Caritas University, Enugu Chrisland University Covenant University Ota Crawford University Igbesa Crescent University Edwin Clark University, Kaigbodo Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin Evangel University, Akaeze Fountain Unveristy, Oshogbo Godfrey Okoye University, Ugwuomu-Nike - Enugu State Gregory University, Uturu Hallmark University, Ijebi Itele, Ogun Hezekiah University, Umudi Igbinedion University Okada Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji Kings University, Ode Omu Kwararafa University, Wukari Landmark University, Omu-Aran Lead City University, Ibadan Madonna University, Okija Mcpherson University, Seriki Sotayo, Ajebo Micheal & Cecilia Ibru University Mountain Top University Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja Novena University, Ogume Obong University, Obong Ntak Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu - Osun State Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos Paul University, Awka - Anambra State Redeemer's University, Ede Renaissance University, Enugu Rhema University, Obeama-Asa - Rivers State Ritman University, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom Salem University, Lokoja Samuel Adegboyega University, Ogwa Southwestern University, Oku Owa Summit University, Offa Tansian University, Umunya University of Mkar, Mkar Veritas University, Abuja Wellspring University, Evbuobanosa - Edo State Wesley University Ondo Western Delta University, Oghara Delta State Christopher University Mowe Kola Daisi University Ibadan, Oyo State Anchor University Ayobo Lagos State Dominican University Ibadan Oyo State Legacy University, Okija Anambra State Arthur Javis University Akpoyubo Cross River State Crown Hill University Eiyenkorin, Kwara State Coal City University Enugu State Clifford University Owerrinta Abia State Spiritan University, Nneochi Abia State Precious Cornerstone University, Oyo PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Portharcourt Atiba University Oyo Prof Sunday Okeniyi Eko University of Medical and Health Sciences Ijanikin, Lagos Skyline University, Kano Greenfield University, Kaduna Dominion University Ibadan, Oyo State Trinity University Ogun State Westland University Iwo, Osun State Topfaith University, Mkpatak, Akwa Ibom State Thomas Adewumi University, Oko-Irese, Kwara State Maranathan University, Mgbidi, Imo State Ave Maria University, Piyanko, Nasarawa State Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila, Kano State Mudiame University, Irrua, Edo State Havilla University, Nde-Ikom, Cross River State Claretian University of Nigeria, Nekede, Imo State NOK University, Kachia, Kaduna State Karl-Kumm University, Vom, Plateau State James Hope University, Lagos, Lagos State Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, Kano State Capital City University, Kano State Ahman Pategi University, Kwara State University of Offa, Kwara State Mewar International University, Masaka, Nasarawa State Edusoko University, Bida, Niger State Philomath University, Kuje, Abuja Khadija University, Majia, Jigawa State Anan University, Kwall, Plateau State PEN Resource University, Gombe Al-Ansar University, Maiduguri, Borno Margaret Lawrence University, Umunede, Delta State Khalifa Isiyaku Rabiu University, Kano Sports University, Idumuje, Ugboko, Delta State Baba Ahmed University, Kano State Saisa University of Medical Sciences and Technology, Sokoto State Nigerian British University, Asa, Abia State Peter University, Achina-Onneh Anambra State Newgate University, MInna, Niger State European University of Nigeria, Duboyi, FCT NorthWest University Sokoto State Rayhaan University, Kebbi Muhammad Kamalud University Kwara Sam Maris University, Ondo Aletheia University, Ago-Iwoye Ogun State Lux Mundi University Umuahia, Abia State Maduka University, Ekwegbe, Enugu State PeaceLand University, Enugu State Amadeus University, Amizi, Abia State Vision University, Ikogbo, Ogun State Azman University, Kano State Huda University, Gusau, Zamafara State Franco British International University, Kaduna State Canadian University of Nigeria, Abuja Gerar University of Medical Science Imope Ijebu, Ogun State British Canadian University, Obufu Cross River State Hensard University, Toru-Orua, Sagbama, Bayelsa State Amaj University, Kwali, Abuja Phoenix University, Agwada, Nasarawa State Wigwe University, Isiokpo Rivers State Hillside University of Science and Technology, Okemisi, Ekiti State University on the Niger, Umunya, Anambra State Elrazi Medical University Yargaya University, Kano State Venite University, Iloro-Ekiti, Ekiti State Shanahan University Onitsha, Anambra State The Duke Medical University, Calabar, Cross River State Mercy Medical University, Iwo, Ogun State Cosmopolitan University Abuja Miva Open University, Abuja FCT Iconic Open University, Sokoto State West Midlands Open University, Ibadan, Oyo State Al-Muhibbah Open University, Abuja El-Amin University, Minna, Niger State College of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Kaduna State Jewel University, Gombe State Prime University, Kuje, FCT Abuja Nigerian University of Technology and Management, Apapa, Lagos State Al-Bayan University, Ankpa, Kogi State

