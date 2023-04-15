Global site navigation

Top 9 Ethnic Groups in Nigeria with Highest Percentage Tertiary Education Graduates
Education

by  Nurudeen Lawal

StatiSense, a data consulting firm that publishes statistical data on various sectors of Nigeria, has posted the summary of a report showing the ethnic groups in Nigeria with the highest proportion of graduates (at the tertiary level).

The data firm cited MICS as the source of the data.

Below is a list of the top 10 ethnic groups with higher/tertiary as the highest level of school attended in 2021.

Higher education by ethnic groups in Nigeria: Men

  1. Yoruba — 29.2%
  2. Edo — 28.7%
  3. Igbo — 26.1%
  4. Ijaw — 20%
  5. Tiv — 19.9%
  6. Kanuri — 16.3%
  7. Ibibio — 16.3%
  8. Hausa — 14.3%
  9. Fulani — 9.8%

Higher education by ethnic groups in Nigeria: Women

  1. Edo — 27.9%
  2. Igbo — 27%
  3. Yoruba — 22.3%
  4. Ibibio — 18.3%
  5. Ijaw — 12.8%
  6. Tiv — 12.7%
  7. Kanuri — 7.7%
  8. Hausa — 5%
  9. Fulani — 3.6%

