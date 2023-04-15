StatiSense, a data consulting firm that publishes statistical data on various sectors of Nigeria, has posted the summary of a report showing the ethnic groups in Nigeria with the highest proportion of graduates (at the tertiary level).

The data firm cited MICS as the source of the data.

Below is a list of the top 10 ethnic groups with higher/tertiary as the highest level of school attended in 2021.

Higher education by ethnic groups in Nigeria: Men

Yoruba — 29.2% Edo — 28.7% Igbo — 26.1% Ijaw — 20% Tiv — 19.9% Kanuri — 16.3% Ibibio — 16.3% Hausa — 14.3% Fulani — 9.8%

Higher education by ethnic groups in Nigeria: Women

Edo — 27.9% Igbo — 27% Yoruba — 22.3% Ibibio — 18.3% Ijaw — 12.8% Tiv — 12.7% Kanuri — 7.7% Hausa — 5% Fulani — 3.6%

