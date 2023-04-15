Top 9 Ethnic Groups in Nigeria with Highest Percentage Tertiary Education Graduates
StatiSense, a data consulting firm that publishes statistical data on various sectors of Nigeria, has posted the summary of a report showing the ethnic groups in Nigeria with the highest proportion of graduates (at the tertiary level).
The data firm cited MICS as the source of the data.
Below is a list of the top 10 ethnic groups with higher/tertiary as the highest level of school attended in 2021.
Higher education by ethnic groups in Nigeria: Men
- Yoruba — 29.2%
- Edo — 28.7%
- Igbo — 26.1%
- Ijaw — 20%
- Tiv — 19.9%
- Kanuri — 16.3%
- Ibibio — 16.3%
- Hausa — 14.3%
- Fulani — 9.8%
Higher education by ethnic groups in Nigeria: Women
- Edo — 27.9%
- Igbo — 27%
- Yoruba — 22.3%
- Ibibio — 18.3%
- Ijaw — 12.8%
- Tiv — 12.7%
- Kanuri — 7.7%
- Hausa — 5%
- Fulani — 3.6%
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Source: Legit.ng