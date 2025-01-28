The Nigerian government has listed the functions and features of the proposed General Multipurpose Card (GMPC)

The Director General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Abisoye Coker-Odusote disclosed the GMPC’s functions

She said that the new card will serve as financial, social inclusion and biometric authentication means

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Abisoye Coker-Odusote, has revealed that new developed General Multipurpose Card (GMPC) can cause economic growth and boost the lives of Nigerians.

She stated that the GMPC has several capabilities, including online and offline identity verification, financial, social inclusion, and biometric authentication, serving as a means of identification.

The director-general of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Abisoye Odusote-Coke reveals the identity of the GMPC. Credit: NIMC

Source: Getty Images

The new card will serve as a transaction means

She revealed that the card was meant to tackle issues in Nigeria, especially for the unbanked population, excluded from getting government and private sector services.

She said:

“The advantage and beauty of this card is that it is not just a simple card with no functionality.

According to her, users can instantly verify their identity, online and offline, and real-time financial services transactions.

They can also use the GMPC to access government services as it bridges the gap between the government and the people.

Coker-Odusote stated that for all cadre of the society the NIMC ensures that average Nigerians carry out their daily lives.

Nigeria to be data-driven

The Sun reports that the commission’s boss said that the initiative agrees with President Bola Tinubu’s vision of an efficient data-driven government and society.

She said the card will also serve Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, who will have access to the e-card on their mobile devices for transactions.

Nigeria to roll out super cards

It is unclear if there is any cost attached to the card.

The GMPC differs from the National Domestic Card proposed and issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBBS) in 2023.

The super cards will serve as transactions and identify means for Nigerians as the country seeks to unify its biometrics.

CBN deploys National Domestic Card nationwide

Legit.ng earlier reported that CBN officially deployed the National Domestic Card on Monday, January 16, 2023, which is meant to serve as both a credit card and debit card, among other functions.

The apex bank, in partnership with the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBBS), launched the card this January 2023.

The National Domestic Card will compete with other industry players like Mastercard, Discovery and Visa cards.

Source: Legit.ng