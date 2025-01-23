PalmPay's Share Your Earnings Campaign, which is running from 17th - 24th Jan, 2025, is giving participants a chance to win a brand new iPhone 16. The promo, which involves people sharing their PalmPay earnings on social media, saw a young lady from Ebonyi state, Blessing, winning a brand new iPhone.

Blessing recently tried her luck by taking the bold step to share her PalmPay earnings on social media despite it being just N2,241. Thankfully, everything worked out for her and she won the highly coveted brand new iPhone 16 device.

In a recent chat with Legit.ng, the young lady opened up about being a content creator. Blessing expressed her gratitude to PalmPay after she won the iPhone 16. According to her, she participated in the Share Your Earnings challenge because she needed a new phone. Blessing said that when she saw the opportunity, she prayed and decided to go for it.

Speaking further, the young content creator talked about the impact the new iPhone 16 will have on her personal life and career. Blessing explained that the device will positively impact her content creation journey as she recounted the issues she faced with her former phone.

She said: “This phone will change a lot. Recently I decided to take content creation seriously. I used to go live on Tiktok and I got a few dollars there but couldn’t continue because my phone is too small to continue. The app automatically wipes out while I’m on live. The WhatsApp I’m using to chat with you now will no longer work on my iPhone 7 Plus starting from March this year. I got the message last year. The bandlab app I want to download isn’t downloading because apparently I need iOS 15 or later to be able to download it and a lot of other apps I need. Half of my problem got solved with this new phone. Thank You.”

How Blessing won the iPhone 16 from PalmPay Blessing explained that she went to great lengths to make sure she won the Share Your Earnings challenge. According to her, she reached out to her friends and family members to react to her post on social media. The content creator said it was a humbling experience that she did not mind undergoing.

Blessing advised the people doubting the authenticity of the PalmPay Share Your Earnings challenge by telling them to seize opportunities that come their way. In her words:

“It is very real and you have to believe it. This is not the first time I’m participating in an online competition and once I win, I always get my prize. Why would anyone think it’s not real when you have not even tried? I’m a very positive person, everything is real to me. I hope you let go of negative thoughts and avoid doubtful people if you can. If you see an opportunity like this. Make sure to pursue it like your life depends on it. Then you will see yourself smiling at last. I’m rooting for you.”

How to Participate in PalmPay Share Your Earnings promo:

1. Visit the PalmPay Wealth Share & Win page and view the 2024 PalmPay Wealth Report.

2. Share the 2024 PalmPay Wealth Report on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram using the specified hashtag #PalmPaySavingsReport.

3. Follow and tag the official social media channels.

4. Invite friends to engage with your post (likes, comments, saves).

5. The user with the most interactions on each platform will win an iPhone 16 (128GB).

Follow and tag the official social media channels on Twitter @palmpay_ng , on IG @palmpayapp_ng, Facebook @palmpayapp.ng and on TikTok @PalmPay_ng; for a chance to win the prize.

About PalmPay

PalmPay is a leading Africa-focused fintech platform committed to driving economic empowerment in Africa. Through its secure, user-friendly, and inclusive suite of financial services, PalmPay brings top-tier products into the pockets of everyday Nigerians, actively driving financial inclusion.

PalmPay offers money transfers, bill payments and savings on its app and via its mobile money agents. Since launching in Nigeria in 2019 under a Mobile Money Operator license, the platform has grown to over 35 million app users and connects 1.2 million businesses through its network of mobile money agents and merchants, cementing its role as a leader in the Nigerian fintech ecosystem.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng