TikTok services have been partially restored in the US after going dark for 24 hours following a ban by the Supreme Court

The platform's services came back after Donald Trump signed an executive order to delay the ban pending further negotiations

The platform’s users in the US were elated at the news, with TikTok issuing a statement thanking President Trump for the executive order

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

TikTok’s services have been restored in the US after going dark for 24 hours following a Supreme Court ban.

The platform's service was restored after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to delay the ban.

US President Donald Trump signs an executive order to delay the TikTok ban. Credit: Anna Barclay / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Americans lament loss of revenue on TikTok

The US Supreme Court earlier ordered a nationwide shutdown of the platform over privacy concerns and its link to China.

Millions of Americans expressed sadness over the ban, saying their years of hard work had been wasted. Others lamented the loss of revenue, saying they had earned a large chunk of money via TikTok.

The ban became effective on Sunday, January 19, 2025, and forced the social media platform offline.

About 170 million Americans use TikTok for various reasons, including small business marketing.

The ban also prompted Apple and Google to remove the app from their stores. It affected other apps linked to TikTok, such as CapCut and Lemmon8.

Donald Trump signs executive order to delay ban

TikTok users stated that after the platform went dark, they would concentrate on rival platforms such as Instagram and Facebook reels.

However, the new US President, Donald Trump, promised to delay the enforcement via an executive order on his first day in office.

TikTok released a statement on X, thanking Trump for providing clarity and assurance for service providers to support the app without penalties.

TikTok pledges to work with Trump

However, on his first day in office, Donald Trump, the US president-elect, pledged to delay the enforcement of the ban through an executive order.

TikTok said:

“In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties for providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive.”

According to the statement, it will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps the platform in the US.

Americans gain partial access to the platform

Reports say some users gained partial access to the platform shortly after the announcement despite the app’s inability to be downloaded from the app stores.

Findings show that millions of Americans live off revenue from TikTok by creating engaging content on the platform.

As of January 1, 2025, TikTok's payment structure primarily revolves around its Creator Fund. Using this, TikTok pays $0.02 to $0.04 per 1,000 views. This translates to a potential earning of $20 to $40 for a video with 1 million views.

Nigeria fines Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram $220m

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian government fined Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, $220 million through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) for alleged data privacy violations.

The FCCPC said in a statement signed by Adamu Abdullahi, its acting executive chairman, that it found Meta guilty of denying Nigerian data subjects the right to self-determine, unauthorised transfer and sharing of Nigerian data, including cross-border storage in violation, discrimination, and disparate treatment, abuse of dominance, and tying and bundling.

According to reports, a WhatsApp spokesman disclosed that the company will appeal the decision.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng