Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has restricted Nigerians below 18 years from purchasing SIM cards.

According to reports, the policy aims to protect minors from liabilities arising from using SIM cards.

NCC adjusts telecom policies

The report quoted a senior official of the NCC as saying that parents and guardians can acquire SIMS in their names for their children and wards and assume responsibilities or liabilities from using such SIMs.

Premium Times reported that the aim is to protect minors and boost national security.

The commission has been adjusting its telecom policies to combat rising security threats in Nigeria.

The age of consent in Nigeria is 18 constitutionally.

The new policy makes parents liable

The commission believes SIM acquisition is a binding contract between service providers and subscribers, requiring the subscriber to have legal status, be of a mature mind, and be rationed enough to bear specific responsibilities, obligations, and liabilities imposed by such contracts.

The commission had in 2021 proposed a registration telecom subscribers regulation, suggesting banning minors from owning SIM cards.

According to the report, the NCC official said the policy would make parents responsible for monitoring minors' mobile phone use.

Mobile telecom subscribers decline

Recent data shows that Nigeria’s mobile subscriptions have dipped from 219 million in March 2024 to 153 in September this year,

The decline was attributed to the deactivation of SIMs not linked to the National Identification Number (NIN).

The commission reportedly attributed the reason for a discrepancy in data submitted by telecom operators.

The development comes as MTN Nigeria has introduced paper SIM cards to achieve net zero emissions by 2040, which aligns with its Project Zero goals.

The company disclosed that paper-based SIM cards are safe for the environment as they support product management throughout their life cycle, promoting circularity and reducing waste.

MTN threatens to close offices in Nigeria, gives reasons

Legit.ng previously reported that MTN Nigeria, the nation's largest telecom provider, has stressed the critical importance of the telecom industry returning to profitability to remain sustainable.

MTN CEO Karl Toriola revealed this on Monday, October 21, 2024, during a visit by Fellows of the Media Innovation Program to MTN's facilities in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

The MTN CEO identified the industry's recent significant losses and stated that quick action is required to buck the trend.

Source: Legit.ng