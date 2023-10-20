Over the years, the beauty of Africa has transcended seas and mountains, spreading across the globe and showcasing its uniqueness by natives who bear its seeds.

As the world advances and Africans are dispersed across different regions, the need for strong connectivity among indigenes has become imperative.

As there are 1.3 billion people without their very own social network, with tight connection to African roots - we are introducing UWA, a social network that is designed especially to connect African people and African descent around the World, giving artists, musicians, uplifting and educational content makers and other regular users an equal opportunity to shine.

Many users already noticed that UWA is different. Users started to call themselves #uwacitizens or “Green App Users”, which was proof that developers are going into the right direction.

In addition to promoting African culture, the mobile application is designed by Africans for Africans to thrive in businesses and other dealings, giving the much needed marketplace to market services, items or their expertise worldwide.

UWA was developed with Music in mind.

UWA got its own video songs, made by amateur authors and singers, who were thrilled by the idea of African social media. When UWA got its first song, “We are the one”, written by Voice Chisom Obilor, it was truly a blessing that made developers think. There is no Africa without music and no music without Africa. So the further development and challenges focused on music feed. That is why UWA gives a floor to anyone who wants to promote music. With pinned posts, mentions and comments it will hopefully connect world-known managers and newly-born authors.

UWA offers loads of excitement, knowledge and “just chill” content

Apart from African Culture, UWA prefers posts with facts, known or unknown science, content that will make you giggle or learn something new.

The UWA algorithm is friendly. It allows anyone to be visible. Especially now, at the very beginning of UWA - first users will get most of the spotlight! Do not miss the train. You can potentially amass up to 1,000 followers in just a matter of weeks. Irrespective of the number of followers, posts are displayed to a very large audience across the world.

UWA lets you engage to posts with a unique set of emojis, designed just for you. While checking the social feed, do not forget to stop by at discover page to check if any of your friends have joined.

What happens on UWA, stays on UWA! With less data!

UWA’s chat is safe. Encrypted. If you delete a message in a chat, it will be deleted for anyone. While UWA takes care of security, be aware that UWA spends way less data than any other social network. It has been optimized in a way to reduce data transfer and it is not sending data from the app to anyone. That makes it fast and safe.

Marketplace!

If you are not into music or posting on social network, you are still able to set up a marketplace by showcasing products, uploading pictures, and setting the price for people to see. Categories like books, tools, furniture, games, toys, clothing, and so many others allow businesses to streamline their niches appropriately. But be aware, to build your audience first.

Source: Legit.ng