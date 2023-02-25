Africa Tech Summit fifth edition 2023 took place at the Sarit Expo Centre in Nairobi

The event brought together over 1000 teach startup leaders, investors and business leaders across Africa

The summit aims to connect tech startup with investors and corporates to unpack opportunities

Over 1000 startup leaders in technology gathered at the fifth edition of Africa Tech Summit 2023.

The event happened at the Sarit Expo Centre in Nairobi between Wednesday, February 15 and Thursday, February 16.

Panellists at the Africa Tech Summit 2023. Photo credit: Branji. R

Source: Facebook

Tech startup in Kenya

Africa Tech Summit is focused on connecting businesses and driving investments within Africa’s tech ecosystem.

In his speech, Andrew Fassnidge, Africa Tech Summit Director said:

“After a sold-out Summit in 2022, we are excited to welcome back 1000+ tech leaders, investors, and international players in Nairobi for two days, "

According to Fassnidge the 2023 event featured 150 speakers across two stages, masterclass sessions, an exhibition and multiple networking events to drive business and investment.

Persons at the event include investors, corporates, mobile operators, fintech, DeFi and crypto ventures, start-ups, developers, regulators, and policymakers to do business across the continent.

The 2023 flagship summit hosts three tracks; the Africa Money & DeFi Summit, the Africa Startup Summit and the Africa Mobile and App Summit.

The Africa Money and DeFi Summit uncovered new FinTech, Web3, and Decentralised Finance (DeFi) opportunities.

While the Africa Startup Summit connected tech startups with investors and corporates while looking into opportunities and challenges within the ecosystem.

The Africa Mobile & App Summit explored new technologies and solutions in the African mobile ecosystem and shared insights on the future of mobile growth and trends in Africa.

