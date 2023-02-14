A Nigerian tech company, Nairaxi, has emerged Winner of the NCC ICT Innovation Competition

The firm got the top award after displaying its top-notch product, the Digital Transit Subsidy Program

The product is an Automated Fare Collection System that provides ease of transportation in Nigerian cities

Leading tech mobility startup Nairaxi has coasted to victory after emerging as the Winner out of the selected startups that participated in the 3rd Annual NCC ICT Innovation Competition and Exhibition in Nigeria.

The company clinched the cash prize of N2 million after demonstrating excellence in its capacity to bridge the digital divide by adopting innovative and creative tech solutions to drive economic development in Nigeria.

Nairaxi moving solve transport issues in Nigeria Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Company committed to solving transport problems in Nigeria

Accoring to ThisDay, the Research and Development Department of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) organized the competition at NCC Digital Bridge Institute, Oshodi, Lagos State.

Described as quite competitive, the 3rd Annual NCC ICT Innovation Competition themed "Utilizing Indigenous Digital Solutions to Bridge the Digital Divide" kicked off with over 1000 Startup applications. 400 Startup applications were shortlisted, 88 Startups made it to the first cut, 58 tech hubs made it to the second cut, but only 15 tech companies made it to the exhibition booths for the semi-final.

Kingsley Eze, CEO of Nairaxi, described their victory as a reinforcement towards new technology innovation solutions for Nigeria. He stated that Nairaxi would continue to introduce, ensure and build new bridges in the nation's digital divide.

Also speaking, the Co-founder, Elizabeth Omale, appreciated NCC for encouraging and rewarding ICT startups in Nigeria. She explained that Nairaxi would be committed to innovative digital solutions across key sectors to improve social growth and economic advancement.

He said:

"Nairaxi has received commendations and congratulatory gestures from across the world for emerging Winner at one of the biggest ICT digital competitions organized by the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC). The tech-powered startup has collaborated with government agencies and institutions to champion digital inclusion across critical sectors in Nigeria."

"Recently, Nairaxi has remained on the frontline for new digital solutions to achieve the nation's digital agenda. The company has introduced several tech-related innovations that provide access to digital technologies, promote entrepreneurship, and create new Jobs.

Eze revealed that Nairaxi unveiled the Digital Transit Subsidy Program and the Automated Fare Collection System, which provides a seamless and contactless transport service via its mobile application. The tech solution initiatives will mitigate the projected crisis from the final fuel subsidy removal.

He said:

"Some of its collaborations include but are not limited to National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), the Federal Ministry of Transportation, the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) and others."

Company emerged tops from 15 competitors

From the 15 companies in the semi-final, 10 Startups were selected for the final competition after a critical review of a one-page executive summary. The executive summary was authenticated, verified, and evaluated by the panel of judges to meet the requirements of the competition.

At the final stage of the competition, lead representatives of the startups engaged in a 3-minute pitch presentation on their tech innovations. The presentations were judged based on the ease of technology, quality of training, the expertise of Owners, Strategies, Market potentials, and other necessary variables.

Other competitors

At the end of the presentation, Nairaxi emerged Winner with a N2 million cash prize and was followed by two runner-up Winners. The second runner-up is FLOEWS, who received N1.5 million, followed closely by Tronix Lab Limited as the second runner-up Winner with 1Million naira cash prize. However, other participants received a 200,000 naira consolation prize.

The competition was flagged-off on the 6th of February 2023 by the top management staff of NCC led by Mohammed Ajiya, the President/CEO of Digital Bridge Institute and Chairman, Panel of Judges, Abdullateef Bello, CEO of Datstrat Consulting Limited, Chris Uwaje, Founder, Mobile Software Solutions Limited, Martha Alade, the founder of Women in Technology in Nigeria (WITIN), and amongst others.

According to our source, the Nigeria Communications Commission provided accommodation and feeding for all Participating startups from day 1 to day 4 of the exhibition.

