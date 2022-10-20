African children have etched their names into the annals of inventors due to their ingenuity

The children from different parts of the continent created jaw-dropping innovations which left many awed

Some of their inventions were adapted into films and displayed in famous exhibitions all over the globe

The continent of Africa houses some of the brightest, most innovative and most talented minds who have gone on to invent mind-boggling creations.

Africa's ingenuity is evident in the brilliance of its citizens, both at home and in the diaspora, who make giant strides in different sectors.

African kids with their inventions

The only inhibition facing these brilliant minds is funding to execute their creation on a larger scale.

Wind Turbine by William Kamkwamba:

Business Insider said that William Kamkwamba built a wind turbine for electrical power appliances in his family home in his hometown of Wimbe, Malawi. Kamkwamba invented the wind turbine using just blue gum trees, bicycle parts and materials he got from a local scrapyard.

Urine-powered generator by Duro-Aina Adebola, Akindele Abiola, Faleke Oluwatoyin, and BelloEniola:

The four inventors - all girls - from Nigeria created a urine-powered generator which could provide six hours of electricity with a litre of electricity when powered with urine.

A radio station by Kelvin Doe:

An engineer from Sierra Leone, Doe, at the age of 13, used scrap metals, electrical parts and other items he found to make electric generators for his community.

At age 15, he invented a radio station that he used to broadcast the news and music to his village under the pseudonym DJ Focus.

He said that he wanted to become the youngest Visiting Practitioner at MIT at the age of 16.

Hydraulics-powered toys by Gerald Odo:

This 15-year-old Nigeria began to experiment with power hydraulics.

Odo used painted plywood, syringes, water, wire, small tubes and a motorcycle battery to enable his inventions. Among his inventions are a dump truck, an excavator and a helicopter.

Battery-powered fan by Michael Ukoma

This Nigerian was moved by the need to provide a solution to the heat problem in his local community. Due to Nigeria's poor electricity state, Ukoma invented a battery-powered fan in 2016.

When fully charged, the fan can last up to 19 hours. He named it the blue wind fan and invented the fan with aluminium wires and old cartons.

Bio-prosthetic robotic arms by David Gathu and Moses Kinyua:

Two young engineers, David Gathu and Moses Kinyua became part of the list because they invented a bio-prosthetic robotic arm operated by brain signals converted to electrical currents and driven into the robot's circuitry, giving it mobility.

Nigerian man invents electric motorcycles in Uganda, gets presidential applause

Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian who also doubles as the Vice Chancellor of the International University of East Africa in Uganda, Emeka Akaezuwa has led a team of researchers to invent electric motorbikes in Uganda.

Akaezuwa who is a scientist and an engineer led the team to develop the bikes as an answer to fuel problems in the East African country which the Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni described as groundbreaking and a departure from the use of petrol vehicles.

According to the Nigerian-born engineer, his team used local talents in developing vehicles to solve the transportation needs of the Ugandan people.

