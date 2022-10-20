Active Voice Subscribers in Nigeria Now 206.45 Million, Ten States Control 52.42% of Subscriptions
- The number of Nigerians making phone calls has witnessed a massive increase
- Data shows that Nigerian telecommunication companies now have 206.45 million voice subscribers on their network
- In three months, 6.89 million new active voice subscribers were added, with ten states controlling 52.42% of subscriptions
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the number of active voice subscribers in Nigeria is now 206,449,125 as at the end of June 2022.(Q2, 2022)
NBS said in its report titled Telecoms Data: Active Voice and Internet per State, Porting and Tariff Information Report for Q2, 2022.
The report noted that the number of subscribers in the second quarter is a 10.04 per cent increase when compared to 187,611,501 recorded in the same period of 2021.
It is also a 3.45 per cent increase from the 199,558,540 subscribers recorded in the first quarter of 2021.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
What this means is that 6.89 million new phone lines became active from March 2022 to June 2022.
States with active voice line
On state analysis, the report also showed Lagos had the highest number of active voice subscribers in Q2 with 25,002,808, followed by Kano with 12,499,401 and Ogun with 12,288,042.
Bayelsa recorded the least number of subscribers with 1,530,739, followed by Ekiti with 1,775,647, and Ebonyi with 1,840,443, the Punch reports.
Ten states with the highest voice subscribers
- Lagos 25,002,808
- Kano 12,499,401
- Ogun 12,288,042
- Oyo 10,878,112
- FCT 9,730,702
- Kaduna 8,735,071
- Edo 7,620,349
- Rivers 7,328,284
- Delta 7,311,919
- Niger 6,830,407
Top seven side businesses that will make extra income in 2022
Legit.ng reported that working full-time and jobs on the side can be difficult. But there are some side businesses you can engage in that will give you the flexibility you need to make extra cash, as much as N3m monthly.
According to the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBBS), the value of the Point of Sale business in Nigeria has surged 39 per cent to N8.03 trillion in the first half of 2022.
The Punch reports that PoS transactions were estimated at N5.77 trillion between July 2020 and July 2021.
Source: Legit.ng