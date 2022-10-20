The number of Nigerians making phone calls has witnessed a massive increase

Data shows that Nigerian telecommunication companies now have 206.45 million voice subscribers on their network

In three months, 6.89 million new active voice subscribers were added, with ten states controlling 52.42% of subscriptions

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the number of active voice subscribers in Nigeria is now 206,449,125 as at the end of June 2022.(Q2, 2022)

NBS said in its report titled Telecoms Data: Active Voice and Internet per State, Porting and Tariff Information Report for Q2, 2022.

The report noted that the number of subscribers in the second quarter is a 10.04 per cent increase when compared to 187,611,501 recorded in the same period of 2021.

The number of phone lines making calls in Nigeria hit hit 200m Credit: NBS

Source: Facebook

It is also a 3.45 per cent increase from the 199,558,540 subscribers recorded in the first quarter of 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

What this means is that 6.89 million new phone lines became active from March 2022 to June 2022.

States with active voice line

On state analysis, the report also showed Lagos had the highest number of active voice subscribers in Q2 with 25,002,808, followed by Kano with 12,499,401 and Ogun with 12,288,042.

Bayelsa recorded the least number of subscribers with 1,530,739, followed by Ekiti with 1,775,647, and Ebonyi with 1,840,443, the Punch reports.

Ten states with the highest voice subscribers

Lagos 25,002,808

Kano 12,499,401

Ogun 12,288,042

Oyo 10,878,112

FCT 9,730,702

Kaduna 8,735,071

Edo 7,620,349

Rivers 7,328,284

Delta 7,311,919

Niger 6,830,407

Top seven side businesses that will make extra income in 2022

Legit.ng reported that working full-time and jobs on the side can be difficult. But there are some side businesses you can engage in that will give you the flexibility you need to make extra cash, as much as N3m monthly.

According to the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBBS), the value of the Point of Sale business in Nigeria has surged 39 per cent to N8.03 trillion in the first half of 2022.

The Punch reports that PoS transactions were estimated at N5.77 trillion between July 2020 and July 2021.

Source: Legit.ng