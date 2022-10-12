Apple and Samsung have resolved to ship their latest phones to Africa without the needed accessories

The phone manufacturers cited environmental issues and plastic waste as the issue

Nigerians, however, refused the assertion by the two makers saying they want to burden consumers with extra costs

Frontline phone manufacturers have resolved to ship phones without accessories such as earphones and chargers, citing environmental issues.

The move has put pressure on consumers who have to shop for the accessories separately, incurring additional costs.

Nigerians kick over Samsung and iPhones sold without accessories Credit: Joy 1000

Source: Getty Images

Samsung joins Apple to ditch accessories

Samsung began the practice after Apple ditched the idea and stated that it wanted to curtail plastic waste and environmental degradation.

The latest iPhone 14 and 14 Pro shipments, including the Samsung S21 and S22 series, came without chargers and earphones.

The Brazilian example

Last month, the Brazilian government banned the sale of iPhones without chargers.

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security fined the company $2.34 million for the infraction.

According to the order, environmental factors are insufficient for selling the products without the requisite accessories.

However, consumers in Nigeria have lamented the decision of the top phone manufacturers as cumbersome and extra costs for them after coughing out huge sums to purchase already expensive gadgets.

Nigerians react on social media

On Twitter, Nigerians vented their anger at the phone makers for isolating them.

“Now you buy a charger and air pods after buying a phone. What’s next? Phones won’t come with batteries, and you have to buy that separately? I cannot believe we are okay with this. Vehicle manufacturers are taking notes; soon you will buy a car and then buy a battery and tyres separately. Let’s be watching!

“I really hope Europe does something about this so it can cascade across the world, America is the global HQ of capitalism so nothing will happen there,” he added.

@SuogheneB said: “My Samsung came without an earpiece I demanded to know why and was told some even come without a charger. Not cool at all.”

@robisky6 said: “This is serious oh. So, a first-time iPhone user will have to go buy a charger separately if peradventure he doesn’t have a spare one. That’s like renting an apartment without a roof.”

