A desperate man is seeking government approval to dig up a dumpsite he threw away his old laptop hard drive with bitcoin

He has already hired engineers, computer scientists that will help in his search for N106 billion worth of bitcoin

Despite that there is no guarantee that, if the hard drive is at the dumpsite or even even in a recoverable state, the man is begging government to give him a chance

10 years after throwing out a hard disk he completely forgot contained his Bitcoin wallet, James Howells is begging Wales government to grant him approval to dig up a landfill site.

According to the 37-year-old, he is willing to spend his millions to carry out the task, as the hard disk contained Bitcoin worth $184 million.

Howells is promising that if he is successful, he is willing to donate 10% of the revenues to transform his community, the Mirror reports

James Howells, IT engineer Credit: BBC

Despite is noble plan, the government is not willing to grant approval noting that But excavating the site would pose an ecological risk.

Who is Howells?

Howells is an IT engineer, who accidentally threw away the hard drive in 2013 after mining 8,000 Bitcoins in the early stages of the currency's development.

Bitcoin fluctuates wildly in value - in January 2021, Mr Howells' was worth around £210m, but with a big crash coming earlier this year, it is now significantly less.

Newport council, which owns the landfill Mr Howells believes the drive is in, has repeatedly denied him access to dig the site on the grounds of environmental and access concerns.

Howells Not giving up

Despite repeated denial as the project to dig for the drive would require a huge manual task of digging through thousands of tonnes of compacted landfill that has been accumulated at the site for decades, Howells is not giving up.

Howells believes he now has the funding and expertise set up to do it in an effective and environmentally beneficial way for the site.

Speaking to BBC he said:

"Digging up a landfill is a huge operation in itself," he said.

"The funding has been secured. We've brought on an AI specialist. Their technology can easily be retrained to search for a hard drive.

"We've also got an environmental team on board. We've basically got a well-rounded team of various experts, with various expertise, which, when we all come together, are capable of completing this task to a very high standard."

