A hacker who gained access into Access Bank's database was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Chris Ihebuzo recorded a video of himself gloating on social media how he broke into the bank's server and stole details of customers

EFCC investigator to a Magistrate Court how Access Bank wrote a petition that led to the arrest of Ihebuzo after they were tipped off by a forensic expert

An Access Bank hacker who went gloating in a viral video on social media has been caught by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

An investigator with the anti-graft body, Adewunmi Omotosho told Ikeja Magistrate Court on Monday, February 7, 2022, how Chris Ihebuzo was arrested by the EFCC.

Video recording gone wrong

A report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that Ihebuzo claimed in a viral video to have accessed the bank’s servers and database and obtained the data of over 2,000 customers of the bank.

Omotosho told the court that EFCC received a petition from Access Bank in which it complained about the viral video on social media where a hacker was gloating about how he had accessed the bank’s customers’ accounts.

Cache of customers' details

She said when the culprit, Ihebuzo was arrested, an HP laptop, 12 blank ATM Master cards, documents that contain account numbers, phone numbers and BVN of customers were recovered from him.

The materials were submitted to the court by Franklin Ofoma, the prosecuting counsel as evidence.

Adewunmi told the court her team was tipped off by a forensic expert working with the EFCC and gave them Ihebuzo’s name and address.

She said that all the documents seized from Ihebuzo belonged to the bank.

