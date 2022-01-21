Very soon, targeted advertising by big tech companies like Google, Amazon, Facebook and Twitter will be banned in the US

Activists have been lobbying for the European Union to outlaw targeted advertising based on sexual orientation and political leaning

EU Parliament voted in favour of the amendment of Digital Services Act to include that minors and people should not be targeted with such ads

Trouble is looming for big tech companies as the European Union lawmakers move to ban advertising online that is based on sensitive information like advert targeting based on sexuality and political inclination.

Big tech, the target of new law

The Digital Services Act is majorly about setting the ground rules for the way platforms like Facebook and Twitter relates to disinformation and unlawful content, but cares about protecting people’s rights when they go online.

Big tech in trouble

The law was proposed at the end of 2020 with another law that would take care of anti-competitive practices in the tech industry. They are both now subject to intense lobbying fights between consumer digital-rights activists and tech firms mostly based in the US.

Digital rights activists on the prowl

On Wednesday, European Parliament voted on amendments to the proposed Digital Services Act, which sets out their common position ahead of final discussions with the Council of the EU that represents national governments.

The results of the vote were made known on Thursday, January 20, 2022, causing activists to become jubilant.

In Nigeria, a new Finance Bill introduced by the Buhari government targets non resident tech companies which makes profit in the country and demands them to pay tax.

Nigeria's Finance Bill Targets big tech

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a new Finance Bill being introduced by Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari, seeks to tax companies making profits in Nigeria but not domiciled in the country.

On Tuesday, December 7, the Senate received the Finance Bill 2021 which was transmitted by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly for consideration, according to a report by TheNiche.

Media aide to the Senate president, Ezrel Tabiawo, said the request by Buhari asking for the passage into law came in a letter that came with the bill.

