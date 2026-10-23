CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso issued the warning at a stakeholders’ meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday.

The apex bank warned that obtaining another person’s bank account details through fraudulent means attracts severe penalties.

Cardoso outlined steps customers can take when banks fail to acknowledge or resolve their complaints within stipulated timelines.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned Nigerians that keeping money mistakenly credited to their bank accounts could attract between five and 10 years’ imprisonment.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso issued the warning on Thursday at a stakeholders’ meeting held at Jogor Event Centre in Ibadan, Oyo State, under the bank’s CBN Listens Programme.

Nigerians who fail to return money wrongly credited to their bank accounts risk five to 10 years Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Cardoso who was represented by Hakama Sidi Ali said:

“A customer who fails to refund wrongly deposited money to the rightful owner attracts 5-10 years’ imprisonment."

He added that obtaining another person’s bank account information through fraudulent means also attracts severe penalties. He urged customers to protect their personal information and remain vigilant against financial fraud.

CBN explains how customers can escalate complaints

Cardoso also outlined the steps customers can take when banks fail to address their complaints within the required timelines, Punch reports.

He said customers could escalate complaints to the Director of the CBN’s Consumer Protection and Financial Inclusion Department if their banks failed to acknowledge them within three days.

Customers could also use their complaint tracking numbers to escalate unresolved cases when banks failed to resolve them within the timelines stipulated by the Consumer Protection Regulation.

The meeting, themed “Towards a Robust, Resilient and Inclusive Financial System for Sustainable Economic Growth,” provided an opportunity for the CBN to engage customers and other stakeholders, explain its policies and receive feedback on issues affecting individuals and businesses.

CBN highlights financial system reforms

Cardoso highlighted several initiatives aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s financial system, including the non-resident Bank Verification Number (BVN) for Nigerians living abroad and the Nigerian Payments System Vision 2028.

The CBN has warned that wrongly transferred money should be returned to its rightful owner to avoid potential legal consequences. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

He also cited the 75% cash reserve ratio on non-Treasury Single Account public sector deposits and the introduction of the Nigerian Overnight Financial Rate in collaboration with the Financial Markets Dealers Association.

According to the governor, the measures are designed to improve liquidity management, promote transparency and reduce risks in the financial system.

He said the CBN would continue working with banks, fintech companies, mobile money operators, development partners and state governments to expand access to financial services, particularly among underserved communities

Account maintenance fee

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sterling Bank has announced it will no longer charge its customers personal account maintenance fees.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, October 1, just six months after the bank scrapped transfer fees on local online transactions for customers.

This is a monthly fee charged on current accounts based on the level of customer-induced debit transactions that occur during the month.

Source: Legit.ng